Alabama Overpowers Texas with 3-Point Barrage, Wins 103-80

No. 2 Alabama dominated Texas in a 103-80 victory, fueled by a blistering first half and a constant threat of 3-pointers. Jarin Stevenson led Alabama with 22 points, while Mark Sears added 20 points with five 3-pointers.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jarin Stevenson scored 22 points and No. 2 Alabama used a hot-shooting first half and a barrage of 3-pointers to cruise to a 103-80 win over Texas on Tuesday night.Alabama shot 65% in the first half to seize control, then buried timely 3-pointers in the second to snuff out any hopes of a comeback. Alabama (21-3, 10-1) made 17 3-pointers, led by Mark Sears with five, and used its depth to overwhelm the Longhorns.Texas (15-9, 4-7) was led by Marcus Carr with 24 points.

The Longhorns struggled to contain Alabama's athleticism and shooting touch throughout the game.Alabama's victory extends its winning streak to six games and solidifies its position as a top contender in the SEC. The Crimson Tide will look to continue their momentum as they head into the final stretch of the regular season





