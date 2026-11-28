A look at various scenarios around college football that could affect the Crimson Tide's official placement.

Alabama running back Daniel Hill runs along the sideline in the second half of the SEC Championship on Dec. 6, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI Alabama football will not be playing in the SEC Championship, as Georgia and Texas will go head-to-head in Atlanta on Dec. 5 for the final edition of the conference championship game.

The Bulldogs clinched their spot in the conference title game last week, while the Longhorns became the other competitor on Friday night, beating Texas A&M on the road 16-6. There were numerous scenarios for either Texas, Alabama or Tennessee to make the SEC Championship.

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However, if all three teams win this week, the combination of Texas winning and Ole Miss beating Mississippi State, which the Rebels did 41-17 on Friday afternoon, got it done for Steve Sarkisian and company. Auburn on Saturday night in TuscaloosaA bye during the first round is much less likely.