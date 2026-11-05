Alabama November Events: Peanut Festival and Superhero Run

Discover top events in Alabama this November, including the National Peanut Festival in Dothan, historic Frontier Days, and the CASA Superhero 5K.

Central and South Alabama residents have a dense schedule of cultural and recreational activities planned for late November, spanning from agricultural festivals to theatrical performances and community fitness runs. The weekend offers diverse options for families and individuals seeking outdoor adventure, historical education, or artistic engagement across multiple cities in the state.

Dothan Peanut Festival Attractions

The National Peanut Festival in Dothan, Alabama, is currently hosting a series of family-oriented attractions designed to celebrate local agricultural heritage. Visitors can experience carnival rides, fairground entertainment, and unique animal encounters throughout the event grounds. Specific exhibits include the Cowtown Petting Zoo and Farm Experience, the Mars Experience, a Dinosaur Adventure, and the Grizzly Encounter.

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Food vendors will offer peanuts in various preparations such as roasted, boiled, and candied options alongside other fair foods. The festival provides a comprehensive day of entertainment that combines traditional agricultural celebration with modern carnival activities for all age groups.

Historical Demonstrations in Wetumpka

Alabama Frontier Days at Fort Toulouse-Fort Jackson Park in Wetumpka allows visitors to experience life on the southern frontier during the 18th and early 19th centuries. The event features living-history demonstrations where specialists dressed in period clothing showcase frontier crafts, trades, and daily activities.

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These educational programs explain the skills and traditions that shaped early Alabama history. The experience is designed for history enthusiasts, families, and general visitors interested in learning about life before modern conveniences. Further details about the schedule and demonstrations are available through the official Alabama Frontier Days website.

Montgomery Library Book Sale

The Montgomery City-County Public Library's Annual Big Book Sale & More is currently taking place at the Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library in Downtown Montgomery. The event offers thousands of books at discounted prices for mystery fans, children, and general readers looking to expand their home libraries.

Beyond book browsing, the library is providing food trucks, story times for children, and arts and crafts activities. Purchases from the sale directly support the local library's continued community service efforts. The event is structured as a full family outing combining literacy promotion with recreational activities.

Theatrical Performance at Ashville

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery is presenting August Wilson's Fences on the Octagon Stage. This production is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning modern classic that explores themes of family, responsibility, relationships, and the pursuit of dreams. The play is part of Wilson's celebrated body of work examining the African American experience.

The performance offers theatre enthusiasts a chance to see one of American theatre's most celebrated works. The production features compelling storytelling filled with emotion, conflict, and unforgettable characters suitable for both longtime theatre fans and first-time attendees.

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Art Exhibitions and Opportunities

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts is displaying several exhibitions across its galleries for public viewing. Families with young children can attend Mini Makers: Art & Gratitude, an interactive program that allows little artists to explore creativity through engaging art activities.

The museum is also inviting local artists to apply for the opportunity to have their work featured and sold in the Museum Shop. Interested creators can learn about the application process and submission requirements through the museum website mmfa.org. The museum provides resources for gallery visitors, young learners, and professional artists alike.

Superhero 5K Registration Details

The CASA Superhero 5K & Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. This event allows participants to engage in physical activity while supporting community causes through a themed running experience.

Attendees are encouraged to participate in this outdoor adventure alongside other community members. The event is part of the broader weekend lineup offering opportunities for fitness and public engagement in Alabama.