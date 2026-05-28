Alabama News Station Hit by Tornado While Broadcasting Live

Frightening footage captures the moment a tornado struck WDHN in Dothan, Alabama, during a live broadcast. Meteorologist Jordan Ambrose calmly guided viewers as the station suffered significant damage.

A terrifying moment unfolded on Monday night when a tornado struck the headquarters of WDHN, a news station in Dothan, Alabama , while it was broadcasting live.

Security footage released by the station shows the dramatic scene as a staff member flees from a glass door that shatters under the force of the storm. Chief Meteorologist Jordan Ambrose, who was on air at the time, calmly narrated the event, advising viewers that a tornado had just ripped through the station. The footage captures the sound of breaking glass and the frantic movement of employees seeking shelter.

The next morning, the station's team reported on the damage, with Morning Anchor Joseph Sims standing in front of the debris. The camera panned to reveal the station's roof and awning completely torn apart, with uprooted trees scattered across the parking lot. The WDHN sign was also severely damaged. The tornado first touched down near Webb and the WDHN studios around 7:30 p.m., then reemerged a few miles north, causing even more destruction.

Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship confirmed that at least one home in the area was completely destroyed, but no one was inside at the time. The storm left approximately 2,000 Alabamans without power, according to outage maps cited by WTVY. This tornado was one of at least six that hit the state over the long weekend, driven by a cold front that moved through Alabama on Friday, bringing severe thunderstorms and peak winds of 107 mph.

In an interview the following day, Ambrose shared his experience with co-anchor Camila Figueroa. He described the moment as slightly nerve-wracking but emphasized the importance of staying calm for the audience. He recalled hearing a lot of noise and first thinking about the safety of his colleagues, then realizing he needed to communicate effectively. He took a deep breath and compartmentalized the situation.

Fortunately, no one at WDHN was injured. The station's parent company, Nexstar Media Group, was contacted for comment but did not immediately respond. The event highlighted the dangers faced by journalists covering severe weather and the quick thinking required to keep viewers informed during crises





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