Alabama Mother Sues Lee County Youth Development Center Over 14-Year-Old's Assault

Tommy James Law files suit against Lee County Youth Development Center after a 14-year-old was sexually abused by a 16-year-old roommate in October 2023.

A family in Alabama has initiated legal proceedings against the Lee County Youth Development Center in Opelika following the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy who was detained at the facility. The civil complaint, filed on Wednesday morning, asserts that the state-contracted institution failed to maintain basic safety protocols, resulting in severe harm to a vulnerable minor. The lawsuit specifically alleges that the adolescent was abused by a 16-year-old roommate who possessed a documented history of inappropriate sexual behaviors shortly after his admission in October 2023.

Details Of The Assault And Staff Negligence

The legal documents submitted to the court outline a timeline indicating that the victim was admitted to the center primarily for emotional and behavioral treatment. According to the complaint, the situation deteriorated rapidly, with the assault occurring within one month of the boy's intake. Attorney Tommy James of Tommy James Law represents the family and emphasizes that the facility's failure to adequately screen roommates and supervise interactions directly contributed to the trauma.

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The civil action names the Lee County Youth Development Center and unspecified staff members as defendants, citing claims of negligence and wantonness. James argues that the institution prioritized profitability over patient safety, noting that taxpayers contribute between $400 and $800 per day for each child housed in these state-contracted facilities. He characterizes the current operational model as an epidemic of abuse where minors are treated worse than animals rather than receiving proper care.

Victim Advocacy And Legislative Goals

Tommy James and his legal partner Jeremy Knowles are pursuing both compensatory and punitive damages, demanding a jury trial to establish accountability for the alleged failures. James stated that his firm has handled dozens of similar cases at residential facilities across Alabama, indicating a systemic issue within the state's juvenile justice and care infrastructure. The attorneys aim to shine a spotlight on the conditions inside these centers, hoping to force structural changes through financial liability.

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Legislative efforts to increase transparency were highlighted by James, who previously collaborated with State Senator Barry Barfoot and the Paris Hilton Foundation on Alabama Senate Bill 366. This proposed legislation would have mandated that such facilities report all incidents of abuse and established stronger oversight mechanisms. Although the bill successfully passed the Judiciary Committee, it failed to reach a full vote before the end of the previous legislative session, with lawmakers planning to reintroduce it in the next session.

Investigative Steps And Facility Response

Following the incident, the victim reported the assault to center staff the following morning, prompting an immediate call to law enforcement. Police officers interviewed the adolescent and conducted medical tests, which subsequently led to criminal charges being filed against the 16-year-old roommate. The legal team waited for the conclusion of certain juvenile court proceedings before filing the civil suit to ensure all facts were fully documented.

WSFA News attempted to contact Kenneth Burton, president of the Lee County Youth Development Center board, for comment on Wednesday. Burton was unavailable at his office, and the center has not yet issued a public statement regarding the allegations. The family continues to seek answers regarding why their son was assigned to a room with a known high-risk individual, demanding justice for their son and systemic reform to prevent future tragedies.