An Alabama man who admitted to shooting TikTok star Ophelia Nichols’ teen son during a drug deal was acquitted of murder on Friday— as the influencer said that “justice had been strippe…

teenage son during a drug deal was acquitted of murder on Friday— as the influencer said that “justice had been stripped” from her family.after a jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning with the verdict that shocked Lee’s family and friends,Nichols, known as “Mama Tot” and with over 12 million followers on TikTok, revealed that her husband burst into tears when the jury foreman shared the verdict in the packed courtroom.

Reuben Gulley was acquitted in the murder of Randon Lee, the teen son of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, on Nov. 20, 2026.

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“I have watched my husband break down sitting in that courtroom today while I did my best to hold it together for myself, for him, my children, our entire family,” Nichols wrote on Facebook. “As I could feel the excited energy from the other side because their son was coming home, I slowly melted into my seat. Knowing that Justice had been stripped from my son and us, I couldn’t even describe what it did to my soul,” she wrote.

Gulley shot Lee inside his car when the teen attempted to sell him weed during an arranged drug deal outside a gas station in Prichard, Ala. , on June 24, 2022.during his trial on Thursday that he shot Lee during the drug meet-up in self-defense after the teen pulled a gun on him first. Prosecutors had argued Gulley shot Lee to avoid paying $300 for the 2 ounces of weed the two had agreed on.

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Security footage captured Reuben Gulley holding a gun and running to a car at a gas station in Prichard, Alabama after shooting Lee. Security footage from the Pride gas station in Prichard, Ala. , north of Mobile, captured a hooded Gulley stepping out of the passenger side of a car and going around to Lee’s car parked behind a gas pump.

Gulley testified that he got into the back seat of Lee’s car and pulled out 15 $20 bills to pay for the drugs before Lee allegedly pulled out a gun, leading to the deadly shooting. The footage, played as evidence during the trial, didn’t show the moment of the shooting but did capture Gulley running back to the car with a gun in his hand as Lee drove off.

Gulley’s lawyer said there was a lack of evidence and a poor investigation by the Prichard Police Department to find his client guilty. Attorney Chase Dearman accused detectives of not following up on leads or answering questions on how the alleged single gunshot from Gulley could result in a bullet remaining lodged in Lee’s body while also blasting a bullet hole through the windshield of the car.

“Of course, I’m satisfied, but more than anything else, I am relieved,” Dearman told WALA after the hearing. “I laid awake all night thinking certainly a Mobile County jury could not find somebody guilty on this kind of evidence, and I’m very, very happy. ”Prosecutors blamed the police department’s evidence collection and investigation process for acquittal.

“We believed in this case despite the problems with the investigation, because we had independent corroborating evidence,” Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Susman said. “But there’s no denying that all of the issues with the Prichard Police Department have created a distraction to the jurors, and I believe that defense attorneys are trying to take full advantage of that.

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I’m very hopeful that as we continue to fight for justice, people will be able to focus on the veracity of the other evidence, and ultimately the right outcomes will be a result. ”Ophelia Nichols revealed she broke down in tears with her family after learning Reuben Gulley was acquitted of murder in her son’s death. Nichols blasted the verdict for Gulley as a punch to her family, as they were left with questions for the jury.

“We don’t know what, why or how the jurors came to that decision and I’m sure we will question that moment the rest of our lives,” Nichols wrote. “No remorse for our family. Zero regards for Randon’s life. What was done to our family was downright cruel and knowing that we are not alone in these situations is scary.

“I watched my daughter cry her eyes out today, I’ve only seen my husband cry like three times in the 20 years we’ve been married and he couldn’t control himself today,” she said through tears. “He lost it. ” Reuben Gulley was acquitted in the murder of Randon Lee, the teen son of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, on Nov. 20, 2026.

Security footage captured Reuben Gulley holding a gun and running to a car at a gas station in Prichard, Alabama after shooting Lee. Ophelia Nichols revealed she broke down in tears with her family after learning Reuben Gulley was acquitted of murder in her son's death.