Kalen DeBoer says Alabama Crimson Tide still belong in the College Football Playoff despite the Iron Bowl loss to Auburn, but the committee may disagree.

Auburn ends Alabama’s 91-game streak and leaves the Crimson Tide begging for a CFP bid, as Big Ten goes crazy Washington stuns Oregon in double-overtime instant classic, knocks rival out of Big Ten title game and CFPMelee breaks out on the field after Penn State pulls off massive comeback over Maryland WWE star Charlotte Flair emerges as MVP of Women's WarGames match after high-risk moonsault in team's winWake Forest all but secures College Football Playoff berth with win over Duke, sets up ACC clash with Miami UCLA had the College Football Playoff in sight.

USC made sure the Bruins felt every bit of the collapse Clemson, South Carolina get into benches clearing brawl and every single player is assessed a penalty WWE pays tribute to Bronson Reed before Survivor Series: WarGames as new details emerge about his deathRyan Day drops hammer on Michigan with epic NSFW postgame interview after Ohio State's historic rout LSU beats Arkansas to secure The Boot, giving Lane Kiffin a rare good feeling in otherwise disastrous season 49ers' Brock Purdy attacked by LGBTQ activists for supporting Christian organization feeding starving childrenSocial Media was freaked out after it looked like a loaded body bag was carried across NFL field Michigan players flipped off Ohio State, then gave the school a $24-million reason to fire Kyle WhittinghamKaylee McGhee White: These are the most insufferable people aliveMagnitude 5.0 earthquake shatters glass at LA International AirportCollege football legend Brian Bosworth says the controversial expanded playoff is good for the sport Oklahoma legend Brian Bosworth tells OutKick in a recent interview that the expanded playoff gives more programs an opportunity to shine.

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The Alabama Crimson Tide may have received their final blow to their College Football Playoff hopes on Saturday after being stunned by the The Crimson Tide came into the game with two losses and a third might just be enough to keep them from the postseason altogether. The Tigers scored nine points in the fourth quarter toThis page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.