Alabama Lawmakers Reach Rare Consensus on Gun Restrictions, Banning Conversion Devices

While federal law already prohibits conversion devices that accelerate the firing rate of semi-automatic weapons, there is currently no state-level legislation barring their possession. One of the bills included in the package would empower state prosecutors to charge individuals for possessing these conversion devices. Twenty-three states and the District of Columbia have implemented similar laws, according to the Giffords Law Center. Birmingham's Mayor Randall Woodfin had urged state lawmakers to address these devices following the city's third quadruple homicide last year. 'Even if there are some things we may not agree with, today is a major deal,' the mayor stated Wednesday after local law enforcement and leaders from both legislative chambers endorsed Republican Governor Kay Ivey's public safety package.On the same day, the Alabama Senate's judicial committee advanced two bills introduced by both Democrats and Republicans, each proposing to classify the possession of a machine gun conversion device as a felony. Law enforcement agencies believe these devices, commonly referred to as Glock switches, dramatically escalate gun violence fatalities. They can be fabricated on a 3D printer in under an hour or purchased online from overseas vendors for less than $30. Police suspect a conversion device was utilized in a September shooting that claimed the lives of four individuals outside a Birmingham lounge. At least one person possessing a machine gun conversion device was apprehended in November following a shooting on Tuskegee University's campus, which resulted in one fatality and 16 injuries. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor described the moment of political unity as a reflection of the urgency surrounding the issue — both in mitigating gun violence and safeguarding police officers. 'I think it's because they've realized that a bullet doesn't know if you're a Democrat or Republican,' Taylor remarked.The package encompasses bills that would increase penalties for the illegal possession of firearms, enhance sentencing for discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle or dwelling, expand the list of offenses where bail denial is permissible, and strengthen legal protections for law enforcement officers facing accusations of excessive force. Democratic representatives lauded the conversion device ban and a bill providing scholarships for the children of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. However, some voiced 'deep concern' regarding other aspects of the governor's package. Representative Thomas Jackson stated that while he acknowledged the challenges faced by law enforcement, he believed police officers already benefit from enhanced legal protections that make convictions relatively infrequent. 'Being a law enforcement officer doesn't mean that you're above the law. In fact, due to the power that comes along with the duties of our police, officers should be held in even higher standard of ethics and behavior with accountability,' Jackson asserted





