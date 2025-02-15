Alabama Lawmakers Push Religious Boundaries with New Bills

Alabama lawmakers are facing criticism for proposing bills that would mandate the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools and allow student-led prayer in classrooms. Critics argue the measures violate the separation of church and state, while proponents say they are restoring traditional values. The bills are the latest example of a national trend toward incorporating religion into public life.

Published: Feb. 15, 2025, 6:00 a.m. A copy of the Ten Commandments is posted along with other historical documents in a hallway of the Georgia Capitol on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Atlanta. Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would require the Ten Commandments displayed inside schools.Back in the Reagan era, these moments played for laughs.

But today, the collision of faith and public life is no joke—especially in Alabama, where Republican lawmakers deep in the Bible Belt are attempting to turn religious devotion into state policy. In the opening weeks of the 2025 legislative session, GOP leaders introduced bills that push the boundaries of church-state separation, setting the stage for inevitable legal fights. For example, a bill would require public schools to display the Ten Commandments, while another would allow students to pray in class or risk their school losing 25% of its state funding. “I am not aware of a situation where the State Superintendent has ever had a clawback of this magnitude for violations of state law,” said Ryan Hollingsworth, executive director with the School Superintendents of Alabama. Critics argue the bills are part of a broader national push to enshrine Christian nationalism in government; proponents counter that they are simply restoring “common sense” values to classrooms. “Rather than wasting resources advancing the Christian Nationalist agenda of imposing one narrow set of religious beliefs on students, Alabama legislators would better serve all Alabamians by working to improve the state’s public schools to ensure all students have the resources needed to thrive,” said Nik Nartowicz, lead policy counsel at the Americans United for Separation of Church and State. Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, on the floor of the Alabama House on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, inside the State House in Montgomery, Ala.Alabama leaders, however, say they are doing what the voters want and are confident the laws will be upheld by the courts. The school prayer bill is a constitutional amendment that would have to go before voters for approval, and GOP officials believe it would pass with 70 to 80 percent support. “I mean, we are still Alabama,” said Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville. “We need to act like it. I think that’s part of what makes us the state we are. I understand other groups may not agree with it or like it, and I get it.”Americans United and the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) are already challenging the legislation, arguing that both measures violate constitutional protections—even after the 2022 Supreme Court ruling inemboldened conservatives to push for more religious expression in public schools. The Lemon test required that a law or policy meet a three-prong standard by having a secular purpose, not advance or inhibit religion, and avoid excessive government entanglement with religion.decision overturned the longstanding Lemon test, a legal standard established in 1971 to determine whether a government action violated the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause. The 6-3 ruling replaced it with an approach based on “historical practices and understandings,” which some conservatives interpret as a green light for religious expression in public settings. Alabama State Rep. Mack Butler, R-Rainbow City, believes House Bill 231, the measure requiring a Judeo-Christian prayer in schools, will survive legal scrutiny because of the“All the other precedent prohibiting school officials from engaging in religious activity or coercing students to participate in religion remains good law,” he said. “That means there is no legal support for many of the laws states are currently enacting or pushing regarding prayer or the display of the Ten Commandments.”Alabama is hardly alone in its push to lower the wall between church and state. Louisiana became the first state to mandate Ten Commandments displays in public schools last June, but a federal judge blocked the law in November. The case is now before the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. Texas and Montana are considering similar measures, waiting to see how the Louisiana law fares in court. “Everyone knows that forcing schools to display the Ten Commandments is about pushing religion, and anyone saying otherwise is being dishonest,” said Ryan Jayne, senior policy counsel with FFRF. “The fact that lawmakers are simultaneously pushing for religious displays and mandated prayers undermines any argument that they are interested in history rather than religion.”shows that a majority of Republicans identify as Christian nationalism sympathizers or adherents, and many of them say they would prefer a primarily Christian nation. Former President Donald Trump has pledged to bring prayer back into schools, whileGreg Davis, president of the Alabama Citizens Action Program—a nonprofit representing 3,500 churches—says the legislature is simply responding to the concerns of deeply religious constituent





