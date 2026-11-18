Alabama retained its No. 3 ranking in the college football playoff standings despite a 21-6 victory over Vanderbilt and the loss of several quality wins, including LSU's exit from the top-25. Committee Chair Hunter Yurachek defended the ranking based on Alabama's strength of schedule, record, and defensive performance, while Texas climbed to No. 5 following its win against LSU.

Nov 14, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer stands and looks down field during a time out against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Crimson Tide limped to a 21-6 win over Vanderbilt and saw a number of its "quality wins" suffer losses that weakened the team's resumé. Despite this, Alabama remained at No. 3 for the second straight week.

Also read Alabama's First Half Against Vanderbilt Underscores Frustrations Around Ryan Grubb

"Regarding Alabama, evaluated a full profile of the entire season supports the No. 3 ranking," committee chair and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. "They are in the top five in their schedule strength and record strength metrics. The committee feels they are the best team of the group that immediately follows Georgia and Utah.

" Alabama dropped from three ranked wins to two, as LSU exited the top-25 after its loss to Texas. Kentucky, which was ranked No. 6 in the initial rankings, is now down to No. 16 after its second-straight loss, and South Carolina has dropped to No. 21 after a 34-6 loss to Arkansas.

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"I think it's a collection of things for Alabama," Yurachek said. "Not only the margin of wins, their SEC wins, which is close to 23 points a game, but their relative scoring defense is in the top 20, relative scoring offense is in the top 5, record strength is in the top 5.

Quite honestly, when we watch them on film, when we watch their games, we really feel like they're one of the best three or four teams in the country.

" Texas has climbed to its highest ranking of the season at No. 5 following the aforementioned road win over LSU. There is debate over whether the surging Longhorns should have been above the Crimson Tide. but Alabama remains on top due to its season-long level of play.

"I mentioned their point spread in their conference games is close to 23 points a game, Texas is not in that same ballpark," Yurachek said. "The separator for us as a committee between the two is just the consistent play of Alabama throughout the season. "Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coachRandall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive linemanPREREGISTER TO PLAY No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Saturday, Dec. 19, 11:00 a.m. CT -- Campus site, ABC & ESPNSaturday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO MaxWednesday, Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl , TNT, truTV & HBO MaxFriday, Jan. 1, 3:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ABC & ESPN*The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential will be assigned to their windows on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6. Thursday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Capital One Orange Bowl , TNT, truTV & HBO MaxTheodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show.

He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.