Alabama Governor Signs 'What is a Woman?' Bill

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has signed the 'What is a Woman?' bill into law, codifying only two genders as recognized under state law. The bill has been met with both support and opposition, with supporters calling it common-sense legislation and opponents arguing that it discriminates against transgender individuals.

Just six days into the 2025 legislative session, Governor Kay Ivey is signing the first bill to reach her desk into law. The legislation, dubbed the 'What is a Woman?' bill, establishes only two genders as recognized under state law. Ivey's office released a photo of the governor signing Senate Bill 79 alongside state Senator April Weaver and state Representative Susan Dubose, along with a statement that reads: “If the Good Lord made you a boy, you’re a boy.

And if He made you a girl, you’re a girl. In Alabama, we believe there are two genders: Male and female. There is nothing complicated or controversial about it. Today, I was proud to officially answer the question “What is a Woman?” with my signature on Senate Bill 79. It did not take a biologist to figure it out. Thank you, Senator April Weaver and Representative Susan Dubose for your work on this.” Supporters of the bill assert that it represents common-sense legislation. Opponents, however, argue that it discriminates against transgender Alabamians.





