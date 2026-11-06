Alabama Gas Prices Fall but Remain About $1 Above Last Year

Alabama gas prices are easing to about $3.69 per gallon, but drivers still pay roughly $1 more than a year ago amid seasonal demand shifts and Iran tensions.

Alabama gas prices are beginning to come down two days after Election Day, but drivers across the state are still paying about $1 more per gallon than they were at this time last year. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Alabama is about $3.69. That figure is down about 29 cents from one month ago, showing a clear downward move in the statewide average.

In Huntsville, Alabama, prices are averaging about $3.64 per gallon, according to the report from WAFF. The local average has dropped 10 cents in just one week, which means the city is trading slightly below the statewide figure as the decline continues.

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Seasonal Demand and Iran Tensions Drive Prices

Patrick De Haan, an analyst with GasBuddy, said part of the recent decline in gas prices is seasonal, because demand for gasoline typically drops during colder months. Fewer drivers on the road and lower travel needs tend to ease pressure on pump prices during this part of the year.

De Haan also said international tensions, particularly between the United States and Iran, could change the outlook quickly. He explained that geopolitical developments can move fuel markets faster than seasonal patterns alone, which is why he treats the current trend with caution.

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His assessment was that gas prices are declining for now and that the trend could continue for a week or two. Beyond that short window, he said the direction of prices depends heavily on decisions that have not yet been made.

Analyst Warns Outlook Depends on Iran Decision

De Haan said it is impossible to know exactly whether the Trump administration will pursue a deal with Iran or choose to attack, and that uncertainty could shape fuel prices heading into Thanksgiving. He framed the question as the main variable that could override the current seasonal decline.

The analyst's warning comes at a time when drivers are already paying about $1 more per gallon than they were a year earlier. A sudden shift in diplomatic or military developments could reverse the recent price drop, which is why his forecast extends only a week or two forward.

The concern is not limited to one city or one month of data. The AAA statewide average and the Huntsville local average both show easing prices, yet De Haan's remarks make clear that these readings could change if the U.S. and Iran relationship takes a sharp turn.

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What Alabama Drivers Should Expect Next

Alabama drivers should expect prices to keep declining in the near term, but they still face roughly $1 more per gallon than they did a year earlier. The AAA data shows the statewide average at about $3.69 per gallon, with Huntsville drivers paying about $3.64.

Households that track fuel spending may notice the difference most in the coming weeks, especially those who commute daily or plan longer trips. Even a modest drop of 10 cents in one week or 29 cents in one month adds up for families who fill up regularly.

The next major marker is Thanksgiving, the holiday De Haan named as the point beyond which the outlook becomes impossible to predict with confidence. Motorists planning holiday travel across Alabama may want to check current pump prices closely as that date approaches.