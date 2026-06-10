Alabama Football Schedule and TV Broadcasts for 2025-2026 Season

This news text provides information on the upcoming 2025-2026 Alabama football season, including the schedule, TV broadcast details, and notable matchups.

The flyover before the game against Oklahoma at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Nov 15, 2025. | Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics Alabama football is under 90 days from kicking off its 2026 season and the third year of the Kalen DeBoer era.on May 27.

It'll host East Carolina in the season opener on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. CT on ABC, and the next two games will also be broadcast on ABC, both at 2:30 p.m. — Sept. 12 at Kentucky and Sept. 19 at home against Florida State. Follow along for live updates of when and where to watch the Crimson Tide's conference matchups.

Be sure to refresh your browser, as this story will be updated each time the new TV information is revealed on SEC Network at 6 p.m. CTSept. 5: vs. East Carolina, 11 a.m. on ABCThe SEC Championship will kick off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. CT on ABC. : Alabama leads 1-0, with the only matchup occurring on Oct. 16, 1998.

The Crimson Tide won 23-22 in Tuscaloosa, despite the Pirates outscoring UA 22-2 (Alabama's Kecalf Bailey returned a blocked PAT to the house) in the second half. Alabama leads 39-2-1, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 17, 1917, and the last coming on Nov. 11, 2023. The Crimson Tide has won the previous eight meetings, with the Wildcats last coming out on top 40-34 in overtime at home in 1994.

Alabama leads 3-2-1, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 23, 1965, and the last coming on Aug. 30, 2025 — resulting in the Tide's first season-opening loss since 2001. Neither Alabama nor the Seminoles has won back-to-back games against each other. This year's meeting will be the first in Tuscaloosa since 1974. Alabama leads 15-3, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 9, 1937, and the last coming on Oct. 25, 2025.

The Crimson Tide has won the last three matchups and seven of the past 10. UA is 10-1 at home against the Gamecocks. Alabama leads 88-17-3, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 14, 1896, and the last coming on Sept. 30, 2023. The Tide has won the last 16 meetings and has a 34-7-1 road record against the Bulldogs.

Alabama leads 45-27-4, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 2, 1895, and the last coming on Dec. 6, 2025. The Tide has a 24-13-4 home record against the Bulldogs and has won eight of the past overall meetings. Alabama leads 61-39-8, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 28, 1901, and the last coming on Oct. 18, 2025. The Tide holds a 27-22-1 record at Tennessee and has won eight of the past 10 overall matchups.

However, the Volunteers have come out on top in each of the last two contests in Knoxville. Alabama leads 13-3, with the first matchup occurring on Jan. 1, 1942, and the last coming on Oct. 7, 2023. The Tide holds a 6-1 home record against the Aggies and has won eight of the last 10 overall meetings. Alabama leads 58-27-5, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 18, 1895, and the last coming on Nov. 8, 2025.

The Crimson Tide holds a 30-10-3 record at LSU, which is better than its home record of 27-17-2. Alabama has won eight of the last 10 overall matchups, including the past three. Alabama leads 64-19-4, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 10, 1903, and the last coming on Oct. 4, 2025.

The Crimson Tide holds a 29-14-2 record at Vanderbilt, and with that in mind, the Commodores broke Alabama's 23-overall-game win streak against them the last time they met in Nashville in 2024. Alabama leads 14-0, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 31, 1908, and the last coming on Nov. 18, 2023. The Crimson Tide has shut the Mocs out in seven of those contests and has an average overall win margin of 34.2 points.

Alabama leads 52-37-1, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 22, 1893, and the last coming on Nov. 29, 2025. The Crimson Tide holds a 13-7 home record against the Tigers and has won the past six overall Iron Bowls, yet three of them — each at Auburn — were one-score games. Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024.

He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023





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