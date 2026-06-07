Alabama Football Flips 2027 Tight End Away From Syracuse

Michael Nnabuife becomes the second tight end in the Crimson Tide's recruiting class.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer encourages his players as they warm up before the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The three-star prospect made an official visit to Tuscaloosa over the weekend and clearly liked what he saw. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore is ranked as the No. 916 recruit nationally, the No. 47 tight end and the No. 23 player in the state of Maryland.

Nnabuife joins the following commits in Alabama's 2027 recruiting class: 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven, 4-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II, 4-star running back Nigel Newkirk, 4-star quarterback Trent Seaborn, 3-star defensive linemen AJ Pauley and Stevan Thornton III and 3-star tight end Oakley Keegan. Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds – committed to AuburnJatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds – committed to MiamiHunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024.

He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.





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