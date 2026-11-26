The Crimson Tide has acquired defensive back Jyden German, who becomes Alabama's third flip since Sunday.

Bishop Verot football player Jyden German poses for a portrait before the first team practice of the year Monday morning July 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Crimson Tide picked up another defensive back commit from Jyden German who originally committed to Minnesota, per multiple reports.

German has been committed to the Golden Gophers since June but Alabama swooped in during the fall season beginning with an offer at the beginning of October. From there the Crimson Tide was able to make the final push and flip him to Tuscaloosa. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder from Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers, Florida, is the No. 42 cornerback in the 2027 class and the No. 37 prospect in his home state, per 247Sports.

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German also had offers from North Carolina, Louisville, Syracuse, UCF, West Virginia, Liberty, South Florida and Yale. The three-star defensive back is now the third player Kalen DeBoer and company has been able to flip, as he joins fellow defensive backAlabama is making defensive back a clear emphasis as it nears signing day. The Crimson Tide is now up to three commitments in the secondary, as 3-star Fairburn, Georgia, cornerback Darrius White joins German and Griffin.