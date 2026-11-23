WSFA meteorologists warn of reduced visibility in central Alabama today. A significant cold front and scattered rain are expected to arrive Tuesday, impacting Thanksgiving holiday travel plans across the state.

Residents across central and southern Alabama are being advised to allow extra commuting time on Monday morning due to dense fog and reduced visibility conditions affecting the region. WSFA, a Montgomery-based broadcast network, reported that stubborn cloud cover from the weekend has retained significant atmospheric moisture, leading to these hazardous morning driving conditions.

The Alabama Department of Transportation and local traffic authorities anticipate that these low-visibility periods will persist for several hours across major metropolitan areas and rural highways throughout the day.

Alabama Morning Visibility Hazards

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Atmospheric moisture trapped by persistent cloud cover is causing dense fog to settle over large portions of central and south Alabama. Meteorologists at WSFA indicate that this moisture has not resulted in significant rainfall but has created a blanket of low-hanging clouds that obstruct visibility. Drivers traveling through these affected zones are urged to exercise extreme caution, utilize low-beam headlights, and maintain safe following distances on all roadways until the sun can burn off the excess moisture later in the day.

Weekend Temperature Trends

Temperatures across the region are expected to struggle to rise significantly due to the lack of direct sunlight filtering through the heavy cloud deck. Despite the overcast conditions, the atmosphere is holding enough heat to push daytime highs into the mid to upper 60s, with some areas in southern Alabama reaching the lower 70s by the late afternoon. This relatively mild afternoon provides a brief respite from the chill, though the lack of sunshine prevents the day from feeling particularly warm to most residents.

Thanksgiving Cold Front Arrives

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A significant weather shift is anticipated for the week ahead, with a cold front likely to sweep across Alabama before the Thanksgiving holiday. WSFA meteorologists warn that this front will bring widely scattered rain, particularly affecting Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. This precipitation system is described as the most organized rain event the region has seen in some time, although coverage will remain inconsistent, leaving some areas dry while others experience wet conditions.

Holiday Travel Weather Impacts

The approaching rain and subsequent temperature drop pose potential challenges for travelers preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday. Individuals planning to drive through Alabama or hosting family and friends in the region should monitor the latest forecasts closely as the storm system develops. The combination of wet roads and cooler temperatures could create slippery driving conditions for those making holiday plans, necessitating flexible travel itineraries and increased awareness of road safety.

Post-Holiday Temperature Decline

Thanksgiving Day itself will mark a noticeable return to cooler than normal air masses across the state. High temperatures are projected to range from the mid 50s in areas north of Montgomery to the lower 60s in the southern third of the state. Following the holiday, Thursday and Friday are expected to remain dry, though residents should prepare for persistently breezy conditions that will further enhance the cooling effect on outdoor activities and evening plans throughout the remainder of the week.