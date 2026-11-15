Alabama Father Faces Child Abuse Charges for Restraining Child with Handcuffs

David Wesley Phillips is charged with child abuse in Alabama after allegedly handcuffing his 5-year-old to a bedframe, whipping another child, and isolating them from school and medical care.

An Alabama father is facing multiple child abuse charges after authorities say he repeatedly restrained his 5-year-old child to a bedframe with handcuffs and whipped another child.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. - An Alabama father is facing multiple child abuse charges after authorities say he repeatedly restrained his 5-year-old child to a bedframe with handcuffs and whipped another child. Court documents obtained by ABC 33/40 identify the suspect as 31-year-old David Wesley Phillips. According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Phillips allegedly handcuffed his 5-year-old child's ankle to a bedframe on multiple occasions, sometimes leaving the child restrained for hours.

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The child reportedly suffered cuts around the ankle, bruising and severe emotional trauma, according to court documents. In a separate filing, Phillips is accused of whipping one of his children after the child told law enforcement that Phillips had restrained their sibling to the bedframe. Investigators also allege Phillips kept his children isolated from friends and family and prevented them from accessing school and medical care for several months.

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Court documents say deputies and a Tuscaloosa County Schools official went to Phillips' home after he failed to enroll his two children in school. While there, investigators noticed scratches on one child's ankle that they said were consistent with the alleged handcuffing. A social worker later visited the home and reported finding chains hanging from a bedframe and pills scattered on the floor beneath the bed.

The children were placed in custody with the social worker, who put a safety plan in place, according to court documents. Former USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arrived in Mobile for dismantling under a $418.5M contract. Veterans and locals gathered for a final look at the Cold War icon. USPS plans new postage hikes to offset soaring fuel costs, with a temporary 8% surcharge becoming permanent Jan. 17, 2027 plus another 3% increase. Priority and international shipping rates also set to jump.