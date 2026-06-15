Alabama falls in CWS losers bracket to end season

The Longhorns proved too much for the Tide, as Alabama falls 14-2, ending their first trip to Omaha since 1999.

OMAHA, Neb. - Alabama had high expectations for themselves in their first trip to Omaha since before the turn of the century. Unfortunately for the national No. 7 seed Crimson Tide, many of those expectations will have to wait for another time, as their time at Charles Schwab Stadium and their 2026 season came to an end on Monday after a 14-2 blowout loss to No. 6 seed and SEC foe Texas.

Much like the Saturday loss to Oklahoma, Bama was faced with a team capable of scoring in big spurts that really put a hurting on their defensive capabilities, with the Longhorns managing four different innings of scoring three or more runs, including the first two innings of play. Adrian Rodriguez proved to be one of the most formidable bats for the Texas offense, as he racked up 7 RBIs on 5-for-5 day from the plate and hitting for the cycle, with two 2-run multi-base hits in the opening frames and then a two-run home run in the bottom of the 6th that pushed the Longhorns lead out 11-2.

He would add another one-run double in the bottom of the 8th to take the scoreline to where it would ultimately finish in this one. Unlike Saturday, Alabama did manage to find themselves onto the scoreboard, their first run coming courtesy of a top of the 2nd inning blooper into left field by Luke Vaughn that fell right in front of the fielder to cut the Texas lead at the time to 3-1, and then a solo home run from John Lenn with the Aussie sending a beautiful shot to right field in the 4th to make cut that Longhorn lead to 7-2.

Ultimately, the Tide bats were just not active enough in Omaha, with the guys from Tuscaloosa only recording 11 hits and two runs across their two losses while allowing 24 hits and 23 runs to the former Big 12 heavyweights. Alabama’s season ends with a 42-21 record overall and the program’s first trip to college baseball’s biggest stage since 1999, and hopefully will also end with plenty to study as the Tide will try again next year to return to the Greatest Show on Dirt.

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