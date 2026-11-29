The Crimson Tide suffered its third loss of the season, falling 30-23 to the Tigers in an ugly showing.

Alabama running back Daniel Hill runs for a touchdown in the first half of the game against Auburn on Nov. 28, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SIAll the Crimson Tide needed to do was handle a four-loss Auburn team to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Instead, Alex Golesh ended the third-longest drought in Iron Bowl history, leading the Tigers to a 30-23 win that will likely keep Alabama out of the 12-team field. The Tigers carved the Crimson Tide up for a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game, and forced a quick punt on the ensuing possession. Alabama has scored just once on its opening drive this season, and the frustration among the fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium was evident early.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lotzeir Brooks made a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes in the first quarter, failing to corral two balls that hit him in the hands. The second of those was picked up, setting Auburn up for another touchdown to take a 14-0 lead just ten minutes into the game. With its back against the wall early, the offense responded, as a 55-yard third-down Daniel Hill run set the team up in the red zone.