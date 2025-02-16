Alabama Faces Heightened Severe Weather Threat: Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, and Tornadoes Possible

A Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk, indicating an enhanced threat, has been expanded to cover nearly all of Alabama. The National Weather Service and NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center warn of damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rain expected to impact the state starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning. The threat is particularly high for damaging straight-line winds, which could reach hurricane-force in some storms. Forecasters urge residents to stay informed and prepared for severe weather.

Severe storms are expected in Alabama tonight. A Level 3 out of 5 or enhanced risk has been expanded to cover nearly all of the state in the Saturday night update from the Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain will all be possible starting later tonight and lasting into Sunday morning. The risk for severe weather for all of Alabama is increasing, according to the National Weather Service.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has expanded a Level 3 out of 5 or “enhanced” severe weather risk to include nearly all of the state. Just the northeast corner of the state and areas along the immediate coast were left in a Level 2 risk area, which means that scattered severe storms will be possible. Tornadoes, including some strong ones, damaging winds and heavy rain will all be possible with a quick-moving line of storms expected to cross the state from west to east starting later tonight and lasting into Sunday morning. Forecasters were particularly concerned about the threat for damaging straight-line winds, which could be near hurricane-force in some storms. The SPC continued to highlight an area in central and south Alabama that had a higher probability of seeing those damaging wind gusts: The storms could reach Alabama’s western border by 9 or 10 p.m. and quickly track to the east. Northwest Alabama will likely get the first storms, and they could reach southwest Alabama later tonight or early Sunday. The National Weather Service on Saturday evening noted that a tornado watch had been issued to the west of Alabama and said one that included this state would be possible later tonight. Forecasters urge all Alabamians to have a reliable way of receiving severe weather warnings overnight. The storms are expected to move out on Sunday, and colder and drier weather is expected on Sunday and Monday.





aldotcom / 🏆 82. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Severe Weather Tornadoes Alabama Damaging Winds Heavy Rain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Alabama faces severe weather risk on Friday: Damaging winds and tornado possibleNOAA’s Storm Prediction Center is maintaining a Level 1 out of 5 risk for parts of south and east Alabama on Friday.

Read more »

Alabama Faces Second Round of Severe Weather SaturdayAnother round of strong to severe storms is predicted for Alabama on Saturday, following a night of storms that brought heavy rain, flooding, and tornado warnings to parts of the state.

Read more »

Alabama State comes up short against Alabama A&MMontgomery, Alabama

Read more »

Alabama State defeats Alabama A&M 69-65Led by Amarr Knox's 14 points, the Alabama State Hornets defeated the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 69-65. The Hornets are now 7-11 with the win and the Bulldogs dropped to 6-12.

Read more »

‘The Alabama Solution’ Review: Powerful New Doc From ‘The Jinx’ Duo Investigates Injustices in Alabama PrisonsAndrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman chronicle financial mismanagement, abuses of power and general inhumanities in a system allegedly designed for rehabilitation.

Read more »

Lawmakers target crime in 2025 legislative session: ‘A safe Alabama is a secure future for Alabama’Gov. Kay Ivey, who gives her eighth state of the state address Tuesday night, said public safety is her top priority this year.

Read more »