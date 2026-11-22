Alabama heads into the 91st Iron Bowl against Auburn with a 9-2 record, aiming to extend its recent dominance in the series. The Crimson Tide, led by head coach Kalen DeBoer, will host the 7-4 Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday for the regular-season finale.

Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Williams runs a route against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Nov 30, 2024. | Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics Alabama's regular-season finale at home against Auburn will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

This will be the 91st rendition of the Iron Bowl. Alabama holds a 52-37-1 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 22, 1893. The Crimson Tide went into Jordan-Hare Stadium and defeated the Auburn Tigers 27-20 during the 2025 season. Alabama rushed for 158 yards and scored a go-ahead touchdown on fourth-and-2 to secure the rivalry game victory and extend its winning streak to six games against the Tigers.

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No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

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Head coach Kalen DeBoer and company enter the Iron Bowl with an 9-2 record. Auburn comes into this one at 7-4 following a 59-17 home victory over Samford. Alabama has won the last seven meetings in Tuscaloosa with the last loss coming in 2010. Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024.

He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.