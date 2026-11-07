Alabama election results put redistricting debate in focus

MOBILE, Ala. - Redistricting has sparked debate across the country, raising questions about voting rights and whether Black voters will have a fair opportunity

MOBILE, Ala. - Redistricting has sparked debate across the country, raising questions about voting rights and whether Black voters will have a fair opportunity to elect representatives of their choice.

In Alabama, those questions came into focus after changes to the state's congressional map eliminated one of its two majority-Black districts ahead of this year's election. Despite the changes, Democratic U.S. Rep. Shomari Figures won reelection in the 2nd Congressional District. Democratic U.S. Rep.

Also read Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests Mobile man on child pornography charges

Terri Sewell also retained her seat in the 7th Congressional District. Some critics have warned that redistricting could make it more difficult for Black candidates to win elections.

However, political analyst Quin Hillyer says voters consider several factors when choosing their representatives.

Advertisement

"A lot of people assume that there were racial motivations. I think the motivations were more partisan than racial," Hillyer said. Hillyer says a candidate's record, public support and the national political climate can all influence election results. He points to Figures' victory as an example, saying Figures won 54% of the vote in a district where Black voters made up less than 40% of registered voters.

"That completely destroys the idea that people vote only according to race," he said. While the debate over redistricting and Black representation continues, Hillyer says the election shows the importance of voter participation.

The Alabama Supreme Court has upheld a $900,000 jury award against Walmart after an underage customer bought alcohol at an Orange Beach store using a fake ID, tVoters in Alabama House District 25 delivered a historic result Tuesday night, electing Democrat Allison Montgomery over Republican incumbent State Rep. PhillipAccording to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers were attempting a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 4600 block oThe Prichard City Council is taking steps that could lead to a state audit after an emergency meeting Friday revealed a reported negative bank balance and raiseMOBILE, Ala.

- Redistricting has sparked debate across the country, raising questions about voting rights and whether Black voters will have a fair opportunity