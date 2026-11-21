Austin Mack leads Alabama to a dominant 47-0 victory over Chattanooga in his first career start, showcasing strong performance ahead of the crucial Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn next week.

Austin Mack delivered a masterful performance in his first collegiate start, leading the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide to a decisive 47-0 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The dominant win served as the final tuneup for the Crimson Tide before they face their biggest rival, the Auburn Tigers, in the upcoming Iron Bowl.

Mack threw for 254 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns, completing 20 of his 25 pass attempts. His efficient play highlighted Alabama's offensive capabilities while providing a reliable option at quarterback following the injury history of the team's primary starter, Keelon Russell.

Also read Austin Mack Starting at QB, Alabama Injury Updates vs. Chattanooga

Mack Secures First Career Start For Tide

The coaching staff announced the quarterback change via Alabama's NIL collective, Yea Alabama, just before kickoff. Mack replaces Keelon Russell, who had missed the previous game against LSU due to an ankle injury but returned to play against Vanderbilt the following week.

Mack brings significant experience to the role, having played under head coach Kalen DeBoer since 2023 while at the University of Washington. During his tenure at Alabama, he has served as a backup to Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Russell, giving him extensive practice squad time and familiarity with the system.

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After leading the offense through three quarters, Mack exited the game midway through the third quarter. Backup quarterback Jett Thomalla took over as the Crimson Tide had already secured a commanding 40-0 lead and pulled most of its starters early to prepare for the postseason.

Alabama Offense Dominates In All Phases

Beyond Mack's passing efficiency, the Alabama ground game was highly effective, rushing for a total of 234 yards. Running backs Daniel Hill and Trae'shawn Brown both surpassed 70 rushing yards, providing a balanced attack that Chattanooga's defense could not contain.

The Crimson Tide offense spread the touchdown load effectively. Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, Lotzeir Brooks, Rico Scott, Noah Rodgers, and Kevin Riley all caught touchdown passes from Mack. Additionally, Austin Mack himself added one rushing touchdown to his stat line, demonstrating his dual-threat capability.

On defense, Alabama was equally stifling, holding Chattanooga to just 87 total yards. The Mocs were limited to an average of only four plays per drive, struggling significantly against the Crimson Tide's defensive line and secondary throughout the entire contest.

Chattanooga Struggles Against FCS Competition

For the Chattanooga Mocs, who finished their regular season with a 7-5 record and 6-3 in the Southern Conference, the game highlighted ongoing struggles against higher-level competition. The team failed to sustain drives and was unable to overcome Alabama's trench play.

The defensive line pressure and disciplined coverage neutralized Chattanooga's offensive scheme. They were unable to establish any rhythm against the Tide's aggressive defense, which forced multiple short-series and quick turnovers or punts.

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This loss concludes the regular season for Chattanooga. The Mocs will now look to improve their bowl placement and continue their development after facing one of the top programs in college football in a non-conference matchup.

Looking Ahead To Iron Bowl Showdown

While beating an FCS opponent is not expected to significantly shift Alabama's position in the AP rankings, the game served a critical developmental purpose. It confirmed that the team possesses a capable backup quarterback in Austin Mack should Keelon Russell miss any time during the postseason.

Alabama enters its next game with a 9-2 record, a 6-2 mark in the SEC, and a No. 3 ranking in the College Football Playoff standings. The stakes are incredibly high as they prepare to host Auburn next Saturday.

The Iron Bowl represents a pivotal moment for Alabama's playoff hopes and conference title aspirations. Head coach Kalen DeBoer and the team will use the confidence from this blowout victory to build momentum as they prepare for their most important game of the season.

Players and coaches will likely take a brief rest before shifting full focus to Auburn. The performance of Austin Mack provides peace of mind for the coaching staff, ensuring that the offense remains potent even if the starting quarterback situation changes due to injury.