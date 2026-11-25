The College Football Playoff Selection Committee dropped Alabama to No. 6, eliminating their ranked wins. This move ensures Miami remains ahead of the Crimson Tide for top seeding spots.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee shifted the national hierarchy on Tuesday night by downgrading the Alabama Crimson Tide from the third spot to the sixth position. This decisive move effectively stripped Alabama of its last two ranked victories, fundamentally altering the team's path toward the postseason playoffs.

Committee Resets Rankings by Removing SEC Losses

The Selection Committee acted to correct the standing of the top teams in the SEC by dropping both the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Kentucky Wildcats from the national rankings. These programs had suffered additional losses throughout the week, making their previous high placements unsustainable in the eyes of the evaluators. By removing these two teams, the committee allowed the squads that defeated them to ascend in the polls. This administrative adjustment directly caused the Alabama Crimson Tide to fall from the third position to the sixth position in the latest release.

Also read Tennessee Beats Alabama In CFP Rankings As Indiana Slides And Notre Dame Reaches First-Round Bye

The decision also refined the order of the top three SEC representatives in the national landscape. The Texas Longhorns secured the third spot, while the Tennessee Volunteers were placed ahead of the Crimson Tide at number five. Consequently, Alabama was relegated to the sixth overall ranking, reflecting a stricter evaluation of their current resume compared to their peers. This realignment demonstrated a commitment to ranking teams based on actual performance rather than maintaining inflated positions for the sake of historical prestige.

Alabama Loses All Ranked Wins in Standings

The most significant consequence of this ranking adjustment is that Alabama no longer holds a single win against a team ranked in the top twenty-five. This creates a logical dilemma regarding the committee's promise to guarantee the top four seeds a home playoff game. Without a top twenty-five victory, the Crimson Tide cannot claim a resume advantage over other teams that might lack such a win but possess a stronger overall record. The removal of these victories leaves Alabama with only two losses on the season, a deficit that must be weighed heavily against their current standing.

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Contrast this with the Miami Hurricanes, who remain a one-loss team despite facing different schedule challenges. Miami holds a decisive two-score victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, a team currently ranked eighth in the country. This specific win provides Miami with a tangible credential that Alabama currently lacks in the national rankings. The existence of this victory against a highly ranked opponent strengthens Miami's position significantly in the eyes of the selection process.

Miami Holds Edge Through Strength of Schedule

Arguments regarding the quality of opposition further favor the Hurricanes over the Crimson Tide in the current evaluation period. Miami has accumulated six wins against bowl-eligible opponents from the Power Four conferences. In comparison, Alabama has secured victories over only three such teams during the same stretch of the season. This disparity in the strength of schedule provides a clear metric for the Selection Committee to differentiate between the two teams as they finalize the playoff bracket.

The committee may be considering the potential for Miami to overtake Alabama or even Notre Dame by winning the upcoming ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest. However, the mandate of the Selection Committee is to rank teams based on their existing resumes rather than projecting future outcomes. Relying on hypothetical future performances undermines the integrity of the selection process. Some analysts argue that Alabama should be placed behind even Wake Forest, a position that highlights the severe impact of losing their ranked wins.

While the exact final placement of the Crimson Tide may still be debated among experts, the current data suggests they should be positioned at seventh overall, trailing directly behind Miami. This adjustment aligns the rankings more closely with objective measures of success, including wins against ranked opponents and strength of schedule. The committee's decision to jettison South Carolina and Kentucky, while necessary, exposed the fragility of Alabama's case for a top tier seeding. As the season progresses, the gap between the one-loss Hurricanes and the two-loss Crimson Tide remains the defining narrative of the playoff race. The Selection Committee has signaled that resume quality, not just win-loss records, will determine the final playoff alignment.