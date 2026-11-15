Alabama Defeats Vanderbilt 21-6 Despite Slow Start

No. 7 Alabama edges Vanderbilt 21-6 in a defensive struggle. Keelon Russell threw three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide improved to 8-2 despite a sluggish first half performance.

Alabama improved its record to 8-2 overall and 6-2 in the SEC by defeating Vanderbilt 21-6 on Saturday. The game was characterized by defensive intensity and offensive struggles rather than high-scoring excitement. No. 7 Alabama entered the contest third in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Russell Leads Alabama Offense

Keelon Russell passed for 217 yards and three touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. He started the game after dealing with an ankle injury sustained during last week's victory at LSU. His performance included a 39-yard catch-and-run pass to Lotzeir Brooks and a 9-yard touchdown connection with Marshall Pritchett.

Also read Alabama Defeats Vanderbilt 21-6 to Keep SEC Championship Hopes Alive

Russell also faced pressure throughout the contest. He suffered a significant loss and a turnover on downs early in the second quarter. Additionally, he threw his first career interception after a pass was batted down by Dontae Carter. Despite these errors, he guided effective drives that shifted the momentum in Alabama's favor.

Defensive Dominance Defines Matchup

Alabama's defense recorded five sacks against the Commodores. They held Vanderbilt to a season-low 235 yards of total offense. The Crimson Tide defense forced three turnovers during the game. These included a turnover on downs, an interception by Dontae Carter, and a fumble by Keelon Russell recovered by Talan Carter.

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Alabama limited Vanderbilt to 92 yards on the ground. The Commodores failed to convert a single third down until 11:03 of the second quarter. Alabama held a narrow 7-3 lead at halftime. This score reflected the defensive nature of the early game segments.

Vanderbilt Struggles With Penalties

Vanderbilt committed 14 penalties for a total of 92 yards. These infractions hindered their ability to sustain drives. The Commodores accumulated 52 penalty yards in the first half alone. This total exceeded their 32 yards of total offense during that same period.

Brock Taylor provided some scoring for Vanderbilt. He kicked a 52-yard field goal with 4:13 remaining in the second quarter. This kick gave Vanderbilt a 3-0 lead. However, the team missed a field goal attempt from 50 yards early in the fourth quarter. They also turned the ball over on downs on three of their final four drives. Two of these losses occurred inside the Alabama 15-yard line.

Impact On Playoff Hopes

This victory did little to bolster Alabama's standing in the College Football Playoff race. The Crimson Tide entered ranked eighth in the latest CFP rankings. The slow start against Vanderbilt suggested ongoing offensive inconsistencies. The team needs to generate more consistent production to secure a playoff spot.

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Daniel Hill emerged as a key factor later in the game. He finished with a team-high 89 rushing yards on 14 carries. Hill began breaking off significant chunks of yardage late in the first half. This surge helped offset the earlier rushing struggles. Alabama relied heavily on Hill to move the chains when Keelon Russell was under pressure.

Future Matchups And Schedule

Alabama will host Chattanooga on Saturday. The team aims to build on this win with a more dominant performance. They will look to increase their rushing output and reduce penalties. A victory against Chattanooga would help stabilize their season record.

Vanderbilt visits Florida on Saturday. The Commodores continue to struggle with discipline and execution. They must address their high penalty count and turnover issues. Improving these areas is essential for their remaining games. The team currently sits at 4-6 overall and 1-6 in SEC play.

The final score of 21-6 reflected a game decided by field position and capitalization. Alabama took advantage of key opportunities in the second half. Lotzeir Brooks scored two touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. His 9-yard reception in the third quarter extended the lead to 21-6. This score effectively ended any hope of a Vanderbilt comeback. The defense held firm for the remainder of the contest.