Alabama Cuts Child Care Subsidy Limits Amid Funding Dispute

Senator Katie Britt criticizes Alabama DHR for lowering child care subsidy income limits by 17% without adequate notice, citing increased federal funding.

U.S. Senator Katie Britt has publicly criticized the Alabama Department of Human Resources for reducing eligibility thresholds for state child care subsidies, calling the department's justification for the change inadequate and poorly communicated.

The policy shift, which took effect on June 1, significantly lowers the income caps for families seeking financial assistance with child care costs, a move that has drawn sharp rebuke from state lawmakers and frustrated providers across Alabama who report being left in the dark about the new rules.

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Income Limits Drop Sharply For Families

According to fact sheets released by the department, the monthly income limit for a family of four to qualify for subsidies for the first time fell from $4,823 to $4,019, representing an annual decrease of $9,648 in potential support.

Families already receiving aid face similar reductions during recertification, with their allowable earnings dropping from $5,358 per month before June 1 to $4,555 per month, a yearly difference of $9,636.

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The department indicates these adjustments apply uniformly across all family sizes, resulting in approximately a 17 percent reduction for new applicants and a 15 percent cut for existing recipients, effectively tightening access to the program.

Department Cites Funding Constraints

In response to inquiries from WBRC, the Alabama Department of Human Resources stated that the program reached capacity based on available funding, noting that an analysis conducted earlier in fiscal year 26 determined insufficient resources to maintain service levels through the end of the fiscal year.

A spokesperson clarified that while no waitlist existed in February and March, a waitlist began on May 8, 2026, currently holding about 3,197 families and 5,327 children due to high demand and limited slot availability.

New applicants from priority groups, including those in foster care or leaving TANF, remain eligible without waiting, yet the department provided no public notice regarding the specific changes to income eligibility limits.

Britt Challenges Adequacy Of Explanations

Senator Britt argued that the excuse of lacking funds is insufficient, pointing out that Alabama's federal Child Care and Development Fund allocation actually increased from approximately $226.4 million to $231 million for the current grant year.

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Data from the federal Administration for Children and Families shows this represents a 4.4 percent increase when excluding one-time funds from the previous year, contradicting claims of severe budget shortfalls driving the cuts.

Enrollment in the subsidy program has also surged, with the number of children receiving aid rising from 38,840 in fiscal year 2023 to 61,242 in fiscal year 2025, suggesting that demand rather than pure lack of federal money may be the primary constraint.

Federal Rules Require Advance Notice

Federal regulations mandate that states provide advance written notice to parents and providers of any changes adversely affecting eligibility and require posting amendments on official websites within sixty days of implementation.

Despite these requirements, WBRC found no such notices posted on the Alabama Department of Human Resources website, and providers reported significant difficulties obtaining clear answers from state officials about the sudden policy shifts.

The department has not responded to repeated requests for clarification regarding whether a formal amendment was filed with federal authorities or why stakeholders were not informed, leaving many families uncertain about their continued eligibility for critical support services.