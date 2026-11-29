Alabama falls to No. 13 in the Coaches Poll after ending an 11-game win streak against unranked foes. Details on the ranking shift and CFP outlook included.

Alabama finished a significant streak of dominant performances against unranked opponents, yet the loss to Auburn still triggered a notable shift in national perceptions. The Crimson Tide ended the regular season with an 11-game record of not losing to unranked teams, a testament to their consistency, but the defeat in their twelfth attempt was enough to cause a significant drop in the rankings.

The team fell from the seventh position in the Coaches Poll to number 13 following the game played on November 28, 2026, at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. This downward movement marks a distinct change for head coach Kalen DeBoer and his squad, who had held steady in the top ten through much of the latter part of the season.

Also read Auburn beats No. 6 Alabama 30-23, possibly knocking the Crimson Tide out of the playoffs

Understanding the Coaches Poll Shift

The decline to the thirteenth spot in the Coaches Poll reflects the voting body's reaction to the upset loss. Alabama has historically maintained a high floor, but the inability to secure a win against an unranked opponent in this specific instance signaled vulnerability to committee members and voters alike. This drop is isolated to the Coaches Poll, as the mechanics of college football rankings operate independently for different bodies.

It is important to note that these Coaches Poll rankings do not directly influence the official College Football Playoff standings. The Coaches Poll is an independent survey of media members and athletic administrators, whereas the playoff field is determined by a separate selection committee using its own set of criteria and metrics.

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College Football Playoff Implications

The separation between the Coaches Poll and the official playoff rankings means the impact on the Crimson Tide's postseason chances is limited to perception rather than direct mechanics. The official College Football Playoff rankings, which determine the twelve-team field for the postseason tournament, are scheduled to be released on the upcoming Tuesday night.

This upcoming announcement is the critical benchmark for Alabama. The selection show, where the final twelve teams and their corresponding seeds will be revealed, is set to air next Sunday. The performance of the team in this final stretch of the season will be weighed heavily by the selection committee as they finalize the bracket for the national championship tournament.

Season Ranking Trajectory and Context

Tracking the journey of the Crimson Tide through the rankings provides context for the current drop. After a win against East Carolina in Week 1, Alabama was ranked number 12 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. A victory over Florida State in Week 3 propelled the team to number 8 in both polls, marking their peak position early in the season.

The team climbed higher after a win against Mississippi State in Week 5, reaching number 6 in the AP poll and number 7 in the Coaches Poll. However, a loss to Tennessee in Week 7 caused a slide to number 13 in both major polls. The team rebounded after a bye week and a victory over Vanderbilt in Week 11, climbing back to number 7 in both the AP and Coaches Polls before the final game against Auburn.

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Impact on Program and Future Outlook

The final ranking drop underscores the high stakes of every regular-season game in the modern college football landscape. Even with an 11-game winning streak against unranked teams, a single loss can alter the narrative of the season. Head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama program must now focus on the upcoming College Football Playoff selection process.

The team will look to prove their merit as a top-tier program when the official rankings are released on Tuesday. The selection committee will evaluate the entire body of work, including the strength of the SEC schedule and the quality of wins, to determine if Alabama remains a favorite for the national title despite the recent stumble against Auburn.