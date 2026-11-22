Alabama rises to No. 5 in the latest Coaches Poll following a decisive victory over Chattanooga and favorable results from other college football teams across the nation.

The Alabama Crimson Tide has surged to the No. 5 position in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll released on Monday, Nov 21, 2026. This significant jump up the national hierarchy comes after the team secured a commanding 47-0 shutout victory against the Chattanooga Mocs at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA. The decisive win was played on Saturday, Nov 21, 2026, under the watchful eyes of head coach Kalen DeBoer, who guided the squad through the second half of the contest.

While the lopsided scoreline against an FCS opponent might not independently sway voter sentiment, the strategic positioning of Alabama relative to its direct rivals shifted dramatically. The primary catalyst for this upward movement was the simultaneous defeats suffered by two major Big Ten Conference frontrunners. Both UCLA and Indiana experienced losses on that same Saturday, allowing the Crimson Tide to bypass them in the standings and secure the coveted fifth spot.

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This move solidifies Alabama's status as a top-tier contender in the national landscape, even as they navigate through the regular season schedule. The team entered the matchup ranked No. 7 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. Maintaining a strong standing heading into what was widely viewed as a favorable schedule slot, the victory ensures they remain firmly in the conversation for playoff contention despite the nature of their opponent.

It is critical to distinguish between these weekly media polls and the official College Football Playoff rankings. The former has no direct influence on the postseason selection process. The College Football Playoff committee will release its updated rankings every Tuesday night leading up to Selection Sunday, which is scheduled for Dec 6, 2026. These official rankings are determined by a separate committee and serve as the sole determinant for seeding and berth allocation in the playoff bracket.

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Alabama currently sits at the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, a position the team has held for two consecutive weeks. This stability in the CFP standings underscores the committee's confidence in the Crimson Tide's resume, regardless of fluctuations in the media polls. The separation between the Coaches Poll and the CFP rankings highlights the different methodologies and voter bases involved in college football's evaluation systems.

Alabama's journey through the current season's polls has seen significant volatility, reflecting the high stakes of the college football landscape. The team opened at No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll before moving to No. 12 in both after their Week 1 victory over East Carolina. Momentum built through Week 2 with a win against Kentucky, propelling them to No. 10 in both major polls.

The trajectory continued upward following a Week 3 win against Florida State, where Alabama reached No. 8 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. A Week 4 victory over South Carolina kept them steady at No. 7 in both rankings. Following a Week 5 win over Mississippi State, the team climbed to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.

A setback occurred during Week 6 with a loss to Georgia, which caused the team to drop slightly but remain near the top. Another setback happened after Week 7, when a loss to Tennessee caused the team to drop significantly to No. 13 in both polls. This highlighted the punishing nature of the competitive environment and the difficulty of maintaining perfection.

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The team rebounded strongly during Week 8 with a win against Texas A&M, climbing back to No. 10 in both polls. They stabilized further during their Week 9 bye week, holding steady at No. 9 in both the AP and Coaches Polls. A crucial Week 10 victory over LSU pushed them back up to No. 7 in both major polls, setting the stage for their recent dominance.

The national conversation around the polls was further shaped by results from other major programs across the country. Ohio State secured a decisive 153-84 victory over UTSA, while New Mexico recorded a 78-71 win. Nebraska achieved a 71-68 victory, and Washington posted a 68-35 triumph over Louisiana Tech, all contributing to the broader narrative of the week.

Additional results added depth to the ballot discussions, including Air Force's 33-33 draw with Duke, Oklahoma State's 19-12 win, and Auburn's 12-11 victory over Clemson. Teams like Clemson, North Dakota State, Wisconsin, Toledo, SMU, LSU, Illinois, Minnesota, and Memphis also received votes, reflecting the crowded nature of the lower rankings in the national discourse.

Theodore Fernandez, a baseball beat reporter for BamaCentral and co-host of The Joe Gaither Show, has provided extensive coverage of these developments. He draws on his role as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and his status as a news media student at The University of Alabama pursuing a master's degree in sports management.