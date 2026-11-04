Alabama County Sheriffs and Constitutional Amendments on Ballot

Voters in Covington, Crenshaw, Dallas, and Lee counties elected new sheriffs on Tuesday while Alabamians decided four constitutional amendments.

Residents in four Alabama counties headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote for new sheriffs and decide on four proposed amendments to the state constitution. The election day featured specific contests in Covington, Crenshaw, Dallas, and Lee counties, where voters selected top law enforcement officers alongside broader state and national races.

Specific Sheriff Race Results and Status

In Covington County, incumbent Sheriff Blake Turman faced a challenger named Jackie Woods. As of the current reporting, official results for this specific contest are still being awaited by the public and media outlets covering the election.

Also read Cook County inspector general documents some ongoing issues at County Jail

Crenshaw County delivered a decisive outcome in its race for sheriff. Republican candidate Lee Simmons won against Independent candidate Charles Edwards, Jr. The final tallies showed Simmons receiving 3,326 votes, while Edwards secured 492 votes, marking a clear victory for the Republican nominee in that jurisdiction.

Dallas County residents voted among three candidates: Democrat Dewayne Sanders and two Independent candidates, Lee Green and Scott Swanson. Similar to the race in Covington County, the final official results for Dallas County have not yet been declared and are pending confirmation.

Advertisement

The situation in Lee County presented a complex scenario involving write-in votes. Current Sheriff Jay Jones was defeated in the primary election by his GOP rival and former deputy, Cameron Hunt. Despite the primary loss, there was a significant effort among voters to write in Jones' name on the general election ballot. Final results for Lee County are currently being processed and awaited.

Statewide Constitutional Amendments and Offices

Beyond the local sheriff races, voters across Alabama participated in multiple state and county races. A significant portion of the ballot involved four possible amendments to the Alabama state constitution, requiring residents to decide on changes to the foundational legal document of the state.

The election also encompassed high-profile statewide positions. Races for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Auditor, Treasurer, and Agriculture Commissioner were active. Additionally, voters cast ballots for multiple U.S. House seats and the U.S. Senate, reflecting the intensity of the broader political landscape on this election day.

National Congressional Control and Political Balance

The national context of the election highlighted the precarious balance of power in Washington. Every one of the 435 U.S. House seats was up for election on Tuesday. Political analysis indicated that a party requires 218 seats to take control of the lower chamber of Congress.

At the time of the election, Republicans held a slim majority with 218 seats, while Democrats held 214 seats and aimed to seize control of the House. This narrow margin underscored the critical nature of every vote cast in congressional districts across the nation during this cycle.

Advertisement

In the U.S. Senate, Republicans held 53 seats and sought to maintain their control of the upper chamber. Polls suggested that Democrats, with 45 seats plus 2 independents, were within striking distance of seizing the majority. The outcome of these races would determine the legislative dynamic for the coming term.

Impact on Local Governance and Law Enforcement

The election of new sheriffs in Covington, Crenshaw, Dallas, and Lee counties will directly impact local law enforcement strategies and community safety protocols. The selection of top law enforcement officers in these jurisdictions establishes the direction for police operations, jail management, and court security for the next term.

For Crenshaw County, the victory of Lee Simmons by a margin of 2,834 votes signals a strong mandate for Republican law enforcement leadership. In contrast, the pending results in Covington and Dallas counties indicate that the leadership structures in those areas remain in flux until final certifications are issued by the state authorities.

The write-in efforts in Lee County for Jay Jones highlight potential voter dissatisfaction or strong personal loyalty that may influence future political dynamics in the area. Cameron Hunt's primary victory positions him as the presumptive winner, yet the write-in campaign demonstrates that Jones retains a dedicated base of support among the electorate.