Alabama County Sheriff Elections: Voters Select New Law Enforcement Leaders

Voters in Covington, Crenshaw, Dallas, and Lee counties elected new sheriffs on Tuesday, with incumbent Blake Turman and others securing decisive victories in the local primaries.

Residents in four Alabama counties cast their ballots on Tuesday to elect new top law enforcement officers. The election cycle saw decisive victories in Covington, Crenshaw, and Dallas counties, while Lee County experienced a significant upset that drew substantial write-in support.

Incumbents Secure Decisive Victories

In Covington County, Incumbent Sheriff Blake Turman defeated challenger Jackie Woods by a wide margin. Turman captured more than 80 percent of the vote in the race for the county's top law enforcement position.

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Similarly, Republican Lee Simmons won the sheriff's race in Crenshaw County with 87 percent of the vote. His opponent, Independent candidate Charles Edwards, Jr., was unable to match the incumbent's support level.

Democrat Dewayne Sanders also secured a strong win in Dallas County. Sanders defeated two independent rivals, Lee Green and Scott Swanson, receiving 62 percent of the total votes cast in that jurisdiction.

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Lee County Upset and Write-In Campaign

The race in Lee County produced a notable shift in leadership as current Sheriff Jay Jones was defeated in the primaries by Republican rival Cameron Hunt. Jones served as the incumbent law enforcement official prior to this primary election.

Despite his loss in the primary ballot, Jones maintained a strong following among voters. A dedicated write-in campaign allowed him to secure 35 percent of the final vote count.

This significant write-in support was ultimately insufficient to overcome Cameron Hunt's victory. Hunt, a former deputy, successfully claimed the position despite Jones's sustained campaign efforts.

Broader Alabama Election Context

These local sheriff races were part of a larger election day across the state of Alabama. Voters across the state participated in numerous state and county races beyond the law enforcement positions.

Additionally, Alabama residents voted on four possible amendments to the state constitution. These measures appeared alongside the various elected official races on the Tuesday ballot.

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Statewide coverage included updates on multiple positions such as Governor, Lt. Governor, and Attorney General. Results for these offices and congressional seats were tracked as calls were made.

Impact on Local Law Enforcement

The outcomes in these four counties will directly influence law enforcement leadership in Covington, Crenshaw, Dallas, and Lee counties. New sheriffs will assume responsibilities for county jails, court security, and general policing duties.

In Lee County, the shift to Cameron Hunt marks a change from the incumbent Jay Jones. The high write-in vote suggests continued voter engagement with the previous administration's performance.

The victories of Blake Turman, Lee Simmons, and Dewayne Sanders indicate strong voter confidence in the winning candidates. These results will shape the operational direction of their respective county sheriff's offices for the next term.