Alabama Moves to No. 7 in Coaches Poll After Defeating LSU at Tiger Stadium

Alabama football moved from No. 9 to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll, following a No. 5 placement from the College Football Playoff committee earlier in the week.

The Alabama Crimson Tide rose to No. 7 in the latest Coaches Poll after delivering a fourth-quarter performance to defeat the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge on November 7, 2026. The victory not only secured a crucial win for the team but also solidified their standing among the nation's elite programs just days before the official College Football Playoff rankings drop.

This climb from No. 9 to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll reflects the respect the Crimson Tide garnered after dominating the LSU game late in the fourth quarter. The win serves as a critical momentum builder as Alabama prepares for the remainder of its schedule with playoff aspirations firmly on the line.

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The College Football Playoff committee had already signaled its high opinion of Alabama earlier in the week by ranking them at No. 5. The team demonstrated that they deserved that placement by controlling the game against a tough LSU opponent, proving their capability to perform under pressure in a high-stakes SEC matchup.

Although the Coaches Poll movement is significant, it is important to note that these rankings do not impact the official College Football Playoff standings. The CFP rankings are scheduled to be revealed on Tuesday night, and that release will be the definitive measure of Alabama's path to the postseason.

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Alabama's journey through the polls this season has been marked by significant fluctuations. The team began the year at No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, showing steady improvement through early wins against East Carolina, Kentucky, and Florida State.

After reaching No. 7 in both polls following a win over South Carolina, the Crimson Tide faced setbacks with losses to Georgia and Tennessee, which caused a slide down to No. 13 in both rankings. However, a victory over Texas A&M and the bye week helped stabilize their position, moving them back to No. 9 before the LSU game.

The AP Top 25 is scheduled for release at 1 p.m. CT, and Alabama's exact placement there will be determined alongside the Coaches Poll updates. Fans and analysts are closely watching to see if the win over LSU translates to a higher ranking in the AP poll as well.

Katie Windham, the assistant editor for BamaCentral, continues to provide comprehensive coverage of Alabama athletics. With a background covering major events like the College Football Playoff and SEC championships, her reporting offers deep insight into the team's performance and rankings trajectory.