A long drought in Alabama ends with widespread rain, setting the stage for a cold Thanksgiving and Black Friday with temperatures dropping into the 30s.

A prolonged period of dry conditions that began prior to early October has finally concluded for residents across Alabama, bringing much-needed precipitation to the region. The dry spell, which persisted well past the passage of Hurricane Isaias, is coming to an end as widespread rain moves into the area. This shift in weather patterns is establishing a significantly cooler forecast for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Black Friday holidays.

Light showers are currently moving across parts of central and southern Alabama as of this morning, signaling the start of the new weather system. The primary wave of rainfall is approaching from Mississippi and will expand across the region from west to east throughout the day. Residents should expect these rains to continue into the evening and early overnight hours, potentially affecting travel plans and outdoor activities.

Also read Arizona weather forecast: Warm, dry conditions expected through Thanksgiving

Rain Expansion And Cooling Temperatures

Temperatures earlier this morning reached some of the warmest levels expected for the entire day before sunrise. As clouds thicken and rain spreads overhead, afternoon highs will struggle to rebound, remaining in the lower and middle 50s. Breezy conditions accompanying the front will likely make the air feel even colder than the actual thermometer readings suggest.

The transition from heat to chill is abrupt, driven by the cloud cover and precipitation that now dominates the sky. This meteorological setup ensures that the warmth of previous days is quickly replaced by a more subdued, damp atmosphere. The combination of moisture and wind creates a dampening effect on human comfort levels during the daytime hours.

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Thanksgiving Day Cloudy And Windy

Most of the rain is expected to clear out of the region before Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, allowing for a dry morning start. However, the holiday will remain characterized by cloudy skies, cold winds, and dropping temperatures throughout the day. As the sun progresses across the sky, conditions will become increasingly chilly for those preparing for family gatherings or travel.

Despite the clearing of rain, the lack of direct sunlight and the persistent breeze will keep conditions brisk. The forecast indicates a steady decline in warmth as the day advances, requiring residents to adjust their plans for outdoor events. The weather pattern suggests that warmth is not returning until later in the week.

Cold Black Friday And Weekend Outlook

Clear skies developing during the evening and overnight hours will allow temperatures to plummet into the middle and upper 30s for Black Friday. Shoppers and travelers heading out early for deals will face notably cold conditions, necessitating heavy winter clothing. This sharp drop in temperature marks the arrival of significant seasonal cooling.

Friday is expected to feature noticeably more sunshine than Thursday, yet highs will remain in the lower to middle 50s. Residents are advised to layer up when venturing outdoors to stay comfortable in the crisp air. The sunny skies will not be enough to offset the chill brought in by the recent cold front.

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Temperatures Warm Again By Sunday

The weather pattern shifts again as temperatures warm back into the 60s on Saturday under dry conditions. This brief return to milder weather provides a reprieve before clouds and rain chances increase once again on Sunday. Sunday is likely to be the warmest day of the upcoming forecast stretch, signaling another potential change in weather systems.

This volatile weather sequence, following the historic drought, highlights the dynamic nature of the seasonal transition in Alabama. Residents should remain prepared for rapid changes in temperature and precipitation as the holiday weekend progresses. The forecast suggests that while some warmth returns, the overall trend is toward cooler, wetter conditions in the near future.