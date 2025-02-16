Alabama Bill Seeks to Maximize Child's Time with Both Parents During Divorce

A new bill in Alabama aims to prioritize a child's time with both parents during divorce or separation proceedings. Representative Paschal, the bill's sponsor, emphasizes that the focus is on the child's best interest and not on favoring either parent or the court. The bill seeks to maximize a child's time with both parents, while also recognizing that each situation is unique and doesn't mandate a 50/50 split. Judge Pence, who has extensive experience in family law, comments on the positive impact of increased parental involvement in children's lives and calls for evidence-based practices to protect children.

He states that the bill's intention is to maximize a child's time with both parents, recognizing that each situation is unique and doesn't mandate a 50/50 split. Paschal strongly clarifies that the bill does not condone domestic violence. He asserts that if abuse is present, it will not be in the child's best interest to have time with the abuser. The bill, he explains, is designed to protect healthy, loving parents and requires judges to consider factors like drug use, abuse, and other relevant circumstances. Paschal highlights that Alabama, despite being considered a pro-family state, has not made significant changes to its child custody laws since 2008, when they were deemed antiquated.Judge Pence, who has extensive experience in family law, comments on the positive impact of increased parental involvement in children's lives. He points to statistics showing that children with less time with both parents are more likely to engage in negative behaviors, such as school dropout, suicide, and teen pregnancy. Judge Pence emphasizes the importance of addressing this issue and using evidence-based practices to protect children. He expresses concern over the current system, where children are often placed in situations that limit their time with both parents, leading to potential harm. He calls for policymakers to prioritize the well-being of children and implement solutions that promote healthy family environments





