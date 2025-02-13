Alabama Bill Seeks to Make Lying to Police About Concealed Guns a Crime

A proposed Alabama law aims to address a loophole in the state's permitless carry law that allows individuals to conceal carry without a permit. The bill, seeking to make lying to police about possessing a concealed weapon a crime, stems from a 2020 law allowing Alabamians to carry concealed handguns without a permit. Though the original law included a clause requiring disclosure to police if asked, it lacked enforcement, rendering it ineffective. England's bill proposes a Class A misdemeanor charge for failing to disclose, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $6,000 fine.

Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would amend the state's permitless carry law to make it a crime to lie to police about possessing a concealed firearm. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Shane England, stems from a 2020 law that allowed Alabamians to carry concealed handguns without a permit. The original law included a clause requiring individuals to disclose to police if they possessed a concealed gun if asked, such as during a traffic stop.

However, this clause carried no penalty, rendering it unenforceable according to a 2023 opinion by the Alabama attorney general. England's bill aims to rectify this by establishing a penalty for failing to disclose concealed weapons to law enforcement. A violation would be classified as a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $6,000 fine.The Alabama House Judiciary Committee held a public hearing on England's bill on Wednesday. While the bill garnered support from some law enforcement officials who believe it would improve officer safety, it faced opposition from citizens and the National Rifle Association (NRA). Two citizens and a lobbyist for the NRA expressed concerns about the bill, arguing that it would violate the 5th Amendment protection against self-incrimination. Kelby Seanor, state director of the NRA, stated that forcing individuals to disclose potentially self-incriminating information during a traffic stop could lead to unnecessary scrutiny and criminal charges, even for those legally carrying firearms. Rep. England countered that disclosing a legally carried firearm is not incriminating and emphasized that only individuals prohibited by law from possessing firearms would be putting themselves at risk by disclosing their weapon to police. He further argued that the disclosure requirement would alleviate anxiety and potentially dangerous situations for both law enforcement officers and citizens during traffic stops. Rep. David Faulkner, a strong supporter of the bill, echoed England's sentiment, emphasizing the need to prioritize officer safety. Rep. Russell Bedsole, a major with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, acknowledged that he opposed the original permitless carry bill in 2020. However, he stated that law enforcement has adapted to the change and that the lack of enforcement regarding the failure to inform clause is not a significant issue.





aldotcom / 🏆 82. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ALABAMA GUN LAW PERMITLESS CARRY Concealed Carry LAW ENFORCEMENT NRA SECOND AMENDMENT Self-Incrimination TRAFFIC STOP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alabama Bill Seeks to Restore Seagrass, Faces OppositionA new bill in the Alabama Legislature proposes creating a task force to restore seagrass in the state to its historic levels. While the bill aims to address the widespread loss of seagrass, some question the need for a dedicated task force.

Read more »

Alabama Bill Seeks to Criminalize Possession of Machine Gun Conversion DevicesA new bill proposed in Alabama aims to make it a Class C felony to possess parts designed to convert pistols into machine guns. The legislation, championed by Senator Will Barfoot, seeks to address gun violence by restricting access to these conversion devices. While Barfoot emphasizes the responsibility of individuals in gun violence, Senator Bobby Singleton argues for stronger gun control measures to prevent it.

Read more »

Bhad Bhabie Blasts Alabama Barker For Diss Track, Warns About Next Time They MeetA feud has erupted between rappers Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker, with Bhad Bhabie accusing Alabama of being a homewrecker and threatening physical confrontation. Bhad Bhabie claims Alabama is aware of her relationship with Le Vaughn and has released a diss track aimed at Alabama. Alabama denies the accusations and claims Bhad Bhabie is a troublemaker with issues to work through. The two have also clashed over Bhad Bhabie's diss track 'Over Cooked', which accuses Alabama of attempting to sabotage her career.

Read more »

Lawmakers target crime in 2025 legislative session: ‘A safe Alabama is a secure future for Alabama’Gov. Kay Ivey, who gives her eighth state of the state address Tuesday night, said public safety is her top priority this year.

Read more »

Former Alabama assistant Scott Cochran named head football coach at West AlabamaMontgomery, Alabama

Read more »

‘The Alabama Solution’ Review: Powerful New Doc From ‘The Jinx’ Duo Investigates Injustices in Alabama PrisonsAndrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman chronicle financial mismanagement, abuses of power and general inhumanities in a system allegedly designed for rehabilitation.

Read more »