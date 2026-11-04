Alabama Basketball Defeats Sam Houston 96-74 in Season Opener

No. 20 Alabama basketball secures first regular season victory under head coach Nate Oats with a dominant 96-74 win over Sam Houston at Coleman Coliseum on Nov 3.

Head coach Nate Oats of the No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide secured his first regular season victory as the program leader on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The team defeated the Sam Houston Bearkats with a decisive 96-74 score inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. This result marks a significant milestone for the coaching staff and players alike after a challenging start to the campaign.

Nate Oats Achieves First Regular Season Win

The Alabama basketball team delivered a comprehensive performance against Sam Houston to clinch their first win of the season. The final score of 96-74 reflected a dominant display by the Crimson Tide throughout both halves of the contest. This victory serves as the eighth-year benchmark achievement for head coach Nate Oats in leading the university's men's basketball program. The win provides immediate validation for the roster adjustments and strategic shifts implemented prior to the tip-off.

Also read Fernandez & Friends' Alabama Basketball Season Preview

Jaxon Richardson and Drew Fielder Lead Scoring

Forward Jaxon Richardson emerged as a key offensive force for Alabama during the matchup against Sam Houston. He recorded a powerful windmill dunk in the first half and added a three-pointer in the second half to energize the home crowd. Richardson finished the game with strong scoring contributions that helped establish early momentum for the Crimson Tide. His physical play included hanging on the rim after a second-half dunk, showcasing the intensity brought to the court by the forward.

Senior transfer Drew Fielder from Boise State also made an immediate impact in his first regular season appearance at Coleman Coliseum. Fielder scored 15 points and contributed one block to the team's defensive efforts. His performance was highlighted by effective shooting from beyond the arc, including a celebrated three-pointer in the second half. Fielder tied for the team lead in scoring alongside forward London Jemison, who also finished with 15 points.

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Qayden Samuels and Amari Allen Drive Team Stats

Freshman guard Qayden Samuels led the Alabama squad in playmaking and defensive activity during the win over Sam Houston. He recorded five assists and four steals, demonstrating exceptional court awareness and ball-handling skills in his collegiate regular-season debut. Samuels controlled the tempo at the top of the key and flew through defenders to create opportunities for teammates. His dual-threat capability in both distributing the ball and disrupting opposing offenses proved vital to the team's success.

Sophomore guard Amari Allen provided steady leadership and scoring support for the Crimson Tide throughout the game. Allen finished with 12 points, one block, two steals, and four assists, contributing across multiple statistical categories. He fought through heavy defensive pressure from Sam Houston players in the first half to maintain offensive flow. Allen also executed a no-look pass that exemplified the high level of chemistry developing within the backcourt unit.

Coleman Coliseum Atmosphere Supports Next Arkansas State Game

Head coach Nate Oats praised the student section for creating a loud and supportive environment during the Alabama versus Sam Houston contest. He noted that having students present and engaged was beneficial for the players' energy levels and overall performance. Oats expressed hope that this positive atmosphere would continue to grow as the season progresses toward future matchups. The coach specifically referenced the upcoming game against Arkansas State on Friday as an opportunity to further fill the arena.

Other notable contributors included freshman forward Tarris Bouie, who scored 13 points along with two steals, one block, and two assists. Bouie demonstrated versatility by making dunks and celebrating three-pointers during the first half. Guards Anderson Diaz and Brandon Garrison were also active on the court, with Diaz traveling the floor to support transitions. Forward Brandon Garrison benefited from creative plays, including a behind-the-back pass from Drew Fielder that set up scoring chances. The collective effort ensured a comfortable margin of victory and set a positive tone for the remainder of the schedule.