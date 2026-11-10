Alabama Basketball Defeats Oakland 109-68 Behind Holloway Return

No. 18 Alabama basketball secures a dominant 109-68 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Nov. 9, 2026, highlighted by Aden Holloway's return and Anderson Diaz's scoring surge.

No. 18 ranked Alabama basketball secured a decisive 109-68 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies inside Coleman Coliseum on Monday night, Nov. 9, 2026. The win improves the Crimson Tide record to 3-0 for the current season, establishing a strong early foundation under head coach Nate Oats. The team demonstrated superior offensive efficiency and defensive pressure throughout the contest, leaving little doubt about their standing in the conference.

Holloway Returns From Suspension

Senior guard Aden Holloway made his official return to collegiate basketball action during this matchup after serving a suspension that began on March 13. His absence had extended through the end of the previous postseason run in the NCAA tournament, making his reintegration into the lineup a significant focal point for the coaching staff. Holloway contributed directly to the offense upon his return, finishing the game with 12 points and two assists while stabilizing the backcourt rotation.

Also read 'Holloway's Changed:' Embattled Alabama Star Primed for Return

Diaz Shocks Opponent With Shooting

Freshman guard Anderson Diaz emerged as an unexpected offensive weapon, recording nine points on efficient shooting from beyond the arc. He connected on three out of four attempts from behind the line, adding four assists and three steals to his statistical line. Oakland head coach Greg Kampe expressed genuine astonishment at Diaz performance, noting that the player was absent from their scouting report and praising his ability to sink consecutive three-pointers late in the game.

Jamison Matches Career High Scoring

Forward London Jamison delivered a standout individual performance, matching his career high from the previous year with 20 points in the victory. He supplemented his scoring output with three assists and one block, showcasing versatility on both ends of the floor. Senior forward Brandon Garrison also played a pivotal role, leading the team in minutes with 22:12 played and contributing nine points along with one assist and two blocks to anchor the frontcourt defense.

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Team Depth Drives Dominant Margin

The Crimson Tide utilized deep roster contributions to maintain control of the game, with players like Cole Cloer and Jaxon Richardson providing energy and scoring bursts. Cloer was observed dunking and contesting shots effectively, while Richardson added crucial baskets including dunks and three-point attempts. Center Collins Onyejiaka protected the rim with timely blocks, and Keitenn Bristow drew fouls at the free-throw line, ensuring that Oakland could not sustain any momentum shifts during the second half.

Oats Evaluates Early Season Roster

Head coach Nate Oats monitored the offensive flow closely from the sideline, utilizing the non-conference test to evaluate roster depth and integration strategies. The comprehensive nature of the win allows the staff to assess how returning veterans mesh with new talent like Diaz and Jamison. This performance sets a positive trajectory for the upcoming schedule, proving that the team can execute complex offensive schemes against disciplined defensive opponents.