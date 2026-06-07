Alabama Baseball Breaks Program Record Against St. John's

It's been 20 years since the last time the Crimson Tide hosted a Super Regional, and Alabama fans rose to the occasion.

A new attendance record has been set at Sewell-Thomas Stadium for a game 20 years in the making. There are 7,573 people in attendance to watch Alabama baseball face St. John's in the first matchup of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

The previous record was 6,821 spectators. The Crimson Tide hadn't hosted a Super Regional since 2006 and head coach Rob Vaughn wanted more than anything for fans to show up. He personally bought 500 student tickets before the game, and now the crowd is overflowing.

"This is it, man. This is what it's all about," Vaughn told the ESPN2 broadcast after the third inning when asked if this was what he dreamed it could be.

"I told the boys before the game started, we were out in left , to take a minute and look around. We've got a job to do the second we break this huddle, but you guys built this, so enjoy the heck out of it tonight.

" Many fans are cheering from right field, as lawn chairs are stacked on top of each other with a long beer wall under construction. Every square inch is filled at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, a phrase that hasn't been said for quite some time. Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024.

He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.





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