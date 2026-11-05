Alabama Barker Shares Update on Relationship With Brother Landon Barker After Estrangement

Alabama Barker revealed during the Nov. 5 episode of The Kardashians how she and brother Landon Barker were able to make up after a period of not speaking.

And even though their squabble is now water under the bridge, as Alabama explained, instead of discussing the issue, they simply ran over it.did“I found something out, and I told my father,” she explained.

“And didn’t like that,” noting that at the time, they were estranged for “going on four weeks. ”While Landon may not have agreed with Alabama’s decision, she explained why she felt like she needed to talk about the issue with their dad (who also shares sonAnd after Kourtney suggested Alabama's move was more so for Landon’s “safety,” her stepdaughter couldn’t help but agree that she was thinking past just herself in the moment: “Because I love him.

Also read Alix Elias Raves About Sister Ashtin and Landon's Relationship and Halloween Costumes

” But if there was still any doubt that all is well, look no further than this past summer when Alabama posted a TikTok alongside Landon, simplyIn honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shared a throwback photo from six years earlier of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason. Kourtney's oldest son Mason, Alabama and Atiana tagged along for Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

'Tis the season to share sweet throwbacks. Kourtney celebrated Alabama's Christmas Eve birthday in 2022 with an older snap of the birthday girl and Penelope. For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out "BAMA 16.

Advertisement

"Kourtney recruited her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama in 2022. Penelope horned in on the fun in a devil costume as the crew headed to the Los Angeles immersive jack-o-lantern experience Nights of the Jack in 2021. During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017. Dare we say this birthday present rocks? Travis gifted Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set for her ninth birthday in July 2021.

The couple made their own fireworks when they celebrated the Fourth of July at Disneyland with Landon, Alabama and Reign in 2021.