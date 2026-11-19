Alabama Barker reveals a month-long estrangement from brother Landon Barker following a family disagreement, sharing details during The Kardashians episode with Kourtney Kardashian on October 22.

Alabama Barker, the 20-year-old daughter of musician Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler, has publicly confirmed that she is not speaking to her brother Landon Barker. The admission occurred during the Thursday, October 22, episode of the reality television series The Kardashians, where the siblings are currently navigating a significant and tense rift in their relationship.

Core Details Of The Sibling Disagreement

During the episode, Alabama Barker sat down for a conversation with her stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian, to discuss the recent strain between the siblings. Alabama Barker explicitly stated that she and Landon Barker are currently in an argument that has lasted for approximately four weeks. She described the situation simply as a disagreement that escalated, resulting in a complete halt to their verbal communication.

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Alabama Barker clarified the nature of the conflict, explaining that she discovered information that she felt compelled to share with their father. She stated, I found something out, and I told my father. She added that Landon Barker did not appreciate her sharing this information, which she described as being done for his own good. Alabama Barker emphasized that she loves her brother, but the revelation of the information led to the current cold war.

The singer and influencer detailed the daily reality of their estrangement. Alabama Barker explained that they are fine in a passive sense, acknowledging that they will walk past each other in the hallway without incident. However, the tension is palpable in shared spaces. She noted that even in the kitchen, while Landon Barker is preparing food, Alabama Barker will simply leave the room to avoid interaction.

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Kourtney Kardashian Offers Guided Perspective

Kourtney Kardashian used the opportunity to provide Alabama Barker with guidance based on her own experiences. Kourtney Kardashian noted in a confessional that Alabama Barker has grown up watching their father remain in the public eye. However, Kourtney Kardashian observed that Alabama Barker is now experiencing attention focused directly on herself, which brings its own set of challenges.

Kourtney Kardashian stated that she believes there are negatives that come with this new level of visibility. She told Alabama Barker, I know what it is like, and I have been in that position. Kourtney Kardashian expressed her desire to use her experience and wisdom to help guide her stepdaughter through these difficult moments. The reality star aims to offer Alabama Barker perspective on how to deal with the pressures of fame and how to move forward.

The conversation highlighted the protective role Kourtney Kardashian has taken on. Kourtney Kardashian expressed love for her stepdaughter and a commitment to helping her navigate the complexities of growing up in the spotlight. This intervention underscores the family dynamics at play as the Barker and Kardashian families continue to merge their personal and professional lives on television.

Real-World Impact On Family Dynamics

This public revelation of a family dispute adds another layer to the ongoing narrative of The Kardashians. For viewers of the show, it provides insight into the private struggles of the Barker children as they establish their own identities separate from their famous parents. Alabama Barker is known for her fashion interests and social media presence, while Landon Barker has been building his own career in music and entrepreneurship.

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The four-week duration of the silence indicates that this is not a minor spat but a serious issue requiring time to resolve. Alabama Barker's openness about the situation suggests a willingness to eventually address the conflict, even if she maintains her stance that telling their father was the right choice. The situation remains unresolved as of the October 22 broadcast, with no immediate signs of reconciliation between the siblings.

Fans of Alabama Barker and Landon Barker have noted this tension on social media platforms. The public nature of their disagreement via a major television network means that their reconciliation, whenever it happens, may also be visible to the public. For now, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker continue to coexist in a state of quiet distance, with their father Travis Barker likely aware of the ongoing friction between his children.