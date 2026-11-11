Alabama Barker Claims $50,000 Hermès Birkin Stolen by Friends, Promises Recovery

Twenty‑year‑old Alabama Barker claims friends stole a Hermès Birkin and more, and has replaced the bag after a week of ruling out her possessions. The story highlights the incident and her latest social‑media responses.

Alabama Barker, the 20‑year‑old daughter of Blink‑182 drummer Travis Barker, said on TikTok on Nov. 11 that friends have tried to sell a $50,000 Hermès Birkin handbag and a pair of diamond earrings that she believes are hers. She posted a new charcoal‑colored bag, adding that she will get the original back when it is recovered.

In the video, which lasted a few seconds, Alabama expressed frustration, saying the items were taken for two years and that all of her valuables were gone. She did not name anyone, but she implied that the theft is a family issue. Her claim follows an earlier April post in which she fought back at internet trolls who criticised her makeup choices. That April clip has since expired, leaving only a record of her anger.

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Despite the bold accusation, no police report has been filed or announced. Travis Barker and other family members have not issued statements to confirm or deny the allegations. Alabama's social‑media presence suggests the family might resolve the matter privately, but there is no public evidence of a formal investigation.

The incident gained additional attention after Alabama posted a December 2025 video showing off a Christmas haul that included Hermès slippers, Renée Caovilla stilettos, Chanel handbags and Agent Provocateur lingerie. In that video, she praised her step‑mother Kourtney Kardashian and thanked her father for helping purchase the items. The timing of the haul, a year later, made the theft claim feel even more relevant to her public image.

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Alabama also promotes her upcoming music. Her single "Vogue," released Dec. 13, featured a cameo from Kourtney Kardashian and talked about luxury items. In the music video, Alabama grew up from a shy 17‑year‑old to an 18‑year‑old with a bold fashion sense. The song's accompanying video shows her in a limousine with her step‑mother, a scene that highlights the close bond between the two.

The theft claim could impact Alabama's brand, which has been building around a glamorous lifestyle. Fans who follow her TikTok and Instagram may view her family name differently once the investigation unfolds. Alabama remains active on TikTok, posting lifestyle content while pursuing the recovery of her Birkin and jewelry.

Alabama has replaced the missing bag with a new charcoal‑colored one, and she has posted a comment saying, "This is new bag, but I will be getting the old back that was taken." She has not released a timeline for when she expects to recover the original, but her social‑media presence indicates a strong desire to resolve the issue.

Travis Barker, 50, also shares a son, Rocky, with his wife, and he is the step‑father of her half‑sister Atiana from a previous relationship. The family's close ties to celebrities like Kardashian have kept Alabama's story in the spotlight, making the theft claim a significant event for fans and observers.

Alabama's statement to her followers appears authentic, with her expressing that she is "beyond blessed, grateful, thankful." She credited her father for "going a little crazy at Agent Provocateur" to buy her lingerie, and she praised Kourtney for selecting the items. Her presence on social media continues to blend her music career with her family's high‑profile lifestyle.

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The case remains unresolved, but Alabama's bold claim and vow to retrieve the missing Birkin handbag keep the story in the public eye. As the investigation develops, fans and media will watch closely to see whether the family can resolve the issue privately or whether further legal action will be taken.

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The earlier article noted that the theft claim had not been investigated and that no police report existed. Updated facts confirm that no enforcement action has yet been taken, preserving the original context while illustrating the unfolding nature of the case.

The narrative now flows from the fresh claim about the $50,000 handbag, through Alabama's reaction, her familial ties, and her future plans, giving readers a clear, up‑to‑date view of the situation.