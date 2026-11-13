Alabama Barker accuses ‘sheisty’ friends of stealing $130K worth of valuables — including $50K Birkin and $20K jeans

“All of my valuables are gone,” the 20-year-old influencer told her followers.

Alabama Barker has accused her “sheisty” friends of stealing more than $130,000 worth of her possessions. The 20-year-old has reported the alleged thefts to the FBI in an attempt to regain ownership of the luxury items.

“And his best friend is also a f–king thief, but we’re not even gonna talk about him,” she continued. “They steal from people, they’re f–king bums and they flex your money in your face that they have already sold your stuff with. All of my valuables are gone. ” On her TikTok Stories, the influencer showed screenshots of her friends allegedly trying to sell her Chrome Hearts jeans.

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“They steal from people, they’re f–king bums and they flex your money in your face that they have already sold your stuff with,” she claimed. “I can’t even believe it,” she added. “I took care of them like they were like my family. You knew I didn’t have cameras and you’re sheisty, and you took everything from me.

” The influencer then provided screenshots of her friends seemingly trying to sell several pairs of her Chrome Hearts jeans. The pants, notably, resell for around $20,000 a pair. In a TikTok live, Alabama revealed that she took her complaint to the FBI, but has allegedly “gotten no help. ” Alabama, pictured doing a Christmas gift haul last year, insisted that “all of valuables are gone.

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”“I took care of them like they were like my family. You knew I didn’t have cameras and you’re sheisty, and you took everything from me,” she raged. She also said that once she confronted the friend over the phone, he quickly tried to evade the conversation.

“Not only do they have four pairs of $20,000 jeans, they have my Chrome Hearts stool, and my black Birkin,” she insisted. “They had been taking from me for two years. All my diamond earrings have gone missing. All of my valuables are gone.

” The influencer has been known to post the lavish gifts she receives from her dad Travis Barker, seen above, and her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. Alabama was gifted the black Birkin she claims is now stolen for Christmas in 2024. The social media personality is known for flaunting lavish gifts from her famous father and her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, online.

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Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Alabama Barker has accused her"sheisty" friends of stealing more than $130,000 worth of her possessions. The 20-year-old has reported the alleged thefts to the FBI in an attempt to regain ownership of the luxury items. On her TikTok Stories, the influencer showed screenshots of her friends allegedly trying to sell her Chrome Hearts jeans.

"They steal from people, they're f--king bums and they flex your money in your face that they have already sold your stuff with," she claimed. Alabama, pictured doing a Christmas gift haul last year, insisted that"all of valuables are gone.

""I took care of them like they were like my family. You knew I didn't have cameras and you're sheisty, and you took everything from me," she raged. The influencer has been known to post the lavish gifts she receives from her dad Travis Barker, seen above, and her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. Alabama was gifted the black Birkin she claims is now stolen for Christmas in 2024.