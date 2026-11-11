Alabama Barker Accuses Friends of Stealing Over $130,000 Worth of Jeans, Diamonds and More From Her

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Barker alleged her friends stole over $130,000 worth of clothing and accessories—including a Birkin bag and diamond jewelry—across a two-year period.

accused a group of her friends of stealing over $130,000 worth of clothing, accessories and furniture across a two-year period. Alabama said she uncovered the alleged string of thefts when she recently invited the friends to stay over at her new home, which didn't yet have security cameras because, and a stool from Chrome Hearts—which had been in her bedroom—vanished overnight.

Though the influencer initially thought she had misplaced the stool, she said she started to get suspicious when she learned that someone from the group was attempting to sell designer items to her other friends.

Also read HBCU Football Week 10 SMQB: Prairie View Stuns No. 1 Alabama A&M, MEAC Thriller, Races Tighten

"It's my stuff, but it's not the stool. It's all my Chrome Heart jeans," she alleged in a since-expire TikTok Story, explaining that a mutual friend showed her photos of the items up for sale.

"It's $20,000 jeans and there's four pairs. "What's more, Alabama claimed the friend was also trying to sell a $50,000 Birkin bag that she believes was hers and a pair of diamond earrings she thought had gone missing a while back. "They had been taking from me for two years," Alabama alleged. "All of my valuables are gone.

Advertisement

I can't even believe it.

" "I took care of them like they were like my family," she continued. "You knew I didn't have cameras and you're shysty, and you took everything from me. "The FBI told E! News on Nov. 10 that they are not able to confirm nor deny the existence of investigations, adding that the department does not comment on allegations they may receive or whether they lead to the opening of a federal case.

Since going public with her accusation, Alabama shared throwback images of herself wearing a pair of Chrome Hearts jeans she believes were stolen from her home.