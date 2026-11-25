Governor Kay Ivey has authorized $3.8 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants for twelve community agencies across Alabama to help vulnerable residents lower home energy bills.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced the distribution of $3.8 million in federal grants designed to help low-income residents significantly reduce their home energy bills. This funding supports the Weatherization Assistance Program by providing essential upgrades to make qualifying homes more energy-efficient and safer for their occupants. The initiative targets vulnerable populations, with a specific focus on households that include individuals with disabilities, elderly residents, and low-income families with children.

Targeting Vulnerable Households with Energy Aid

Low-income families often face the difficult choice between adequately heating or cooling their homes and providing other basic necessities such as food and medicine. Governor Kay Ivey emphasized that these grants will help these households make beneficial upgrades that significantly reduce their ongoing energy costs. By alleviating the financial burden of utility bills, the program aims to improve the overall quality of life for residents who are most at risk of energy poverty.

Also read 42 artists in the San Diego-Tijuana region receive binational grants totaling $1.3 million

Administering Federal Funds Through State Agencies

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering these grants using funding sourced from the U.S. Department of Energy. ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell stated that the Weatherization Assistance Program benefits some of the most vulnerable residents in communities throughout Alabama. He noted that the department is pleased to join Governor Kay Ivey in support of these grants, which will facilitate long-term improvements to help families in need reduce the cost of heating and cooling their homes.

The $3.8 million award is divided into thirteen individual grants distributed to community action agencies and other partner agencies across the state. These local organizations are responsible for identifying eligible homes and coordinating the necessary energy-efficiency improvements. The process begins with energy audits conducted by the agencies to identify the most effective improvements for each specific household.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Specific Upgrades for Home Energy Efficiency

Qualifying homes receive comprehensive energy audits to determine the best methods for improving efficiency and safety. Potential upgrades identified during these audits may include the installation of attic insulation or the sealing of air leaks around windows and doors. These measures are critical for reducing energy loss and ensuring that heated or cooled air remains within the home, thereby lowering utility costs for residents.

The focus on specific physical improvements ensures that the funding leads to tangible, long-term benefits for homeowners. By addressing issues such as air leakage and insufficient insulation, the program helps create more comfortable living environments. This approach not only reduces monthly expenses but also contributes to the structural integrity and safety of the housing stock in Alabama.

Grant Recipients and Service Areas in Alabama

The grants are allocated to specific agencies based on the counties they serve, ensuring broad coverage across the state. The Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. will receive the largest share at $900,417 to serve Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, and St. Clair counties. This agency can be contacted at 256-638-4433 or via their website at www.caaneal.org.

Other significant allocations include $365,857 for Organized Community Action Program Inc., serving Bullock, Barbour, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes, and Pike counties, with a contact number of 334-566-1712. Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission receives $357,388 for Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Macon, Perry, Russell, and Shelby counties, reachable at 334-262-4300. Mobile Community Action Inc. is allocated $349,812 for Choctaw, Mobile, and Washington counties at 251-457-5700.

Service coverage extends to every region of the state with detailed allocations for each partner agency. Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. will receive $307,394 for Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter, and Tuscaloosa counties. Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. is allocated $266,249 for Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker, and Winston counties. Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. receives $256,285 for Limestone and Madison counties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smaller allocations support specialized services and specific geographic areas. Community Action Agency of South Alabama receives $250,491 for Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe, and Wilcox counties. Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne Counties Inc. is allocated $219,211 for Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, and Talladega counties. Montgomery County Commission receives $199,719 for Montgomery County.

Additional grants support agencies in northwest and northeast regions. Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. receives $144,110 for Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale counties. Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. is allocated $157,545 for Lee County. Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa receives $70,307 for Chambers, Coosa, and Tallapoosa counties. Each agency maintains its own website and telephone line for public inquiries.

Application Process and Next Steps for Residents

Residents interested in applying for weatherization services should contact the agency serving their specific area to determine eligibility. Each local agency sets its own application periods, meaning availability may vary by region and time of year. The newly announced funding may not be available immediately to all applicants, so residents are advised to reach out directly to their local partner agency for the most current information.

The distribution of these funds represents a significant investment in Alabama's infrastructure and social welfare systems. By partnering with established community action agencies, the state ensures that resources reach the people who need them most. This coordinated effort aims to create lasting improvements in home energy efficiency, providing relief to low-income families across the state.