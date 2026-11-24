Gov. Kay Ivey directs 2.7 million in Community Services Block Grants to 18 agencies across Alabama to aid low-income families with education, employment, and financial literacy services.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced the allocation of approximately $2.7 million in Community Services Block Grants to support low-income families across the state. This funding initiative, administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, targets 18 designated community action agencies. The primary objective is to assist eligible individuals and households in achieving self-sufficiency through comprehensive programs.

Funding Focus on Self-Sufficiency and Education

The grants are designed to help residents overcome financial hardship by focusing on three core pillars: education, employment, and financial literacy. Governor Ivey emphasized that individuals experiencing economic difficulties often face barriers to recovery, sometimes feeling their situation is hopeless without external support. The governor stated she is pleased to provide funds for programs that utilize various tools to guide people toward a better life.

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Kenneth Boswell, the Director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, echoed these sentiments. He noted that ADECA joins Governor Ivey in supporting these specific programs, which are engineered to help lift people out of poverty. The distribution of these funds marks a significant step in the state's strategy to address systemic economic challenges at the local level.

Strategic Distribution and Federal Partnerships

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is responsible for administering these grants using funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This federal partnership ensures that the resources align with national standards for community support. The distribution network includes agencies serving diverse regions, from rural counties to major metropolitan areas.

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Each of the 18 funded agencies operates based on local needs, allowing for tailored interventions. The programs offered by these agencies include emergency assistance with health services, nutrition, and housing. Additionally, they provide youth and family development programs, ensuring a holistic approach to community welfare that addresses immediate needs while building long-term stability.

Leadership in Southeast Alabama

In the southeastern region of the state, four specific agencies have been awarded significant portions of the grant money. The Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa will receive $53,214 to serve Chambers, Coosa, and Tallapoosa counties. This organization can be contacted at 256-825-4287 or visited online at cacctc.com.

The Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. is set to receive $110,051 to support services in Lee County. Their contact information is 334-821-8336, with more details available at achr.com. Serving the Macon and Russell counties, the Macon Russell Community Action Agency Inc. has been awarded $59,607. They can be reached at 334-727-1010, though no website is currently listed for this agency.

Largest in this regional cluster, the Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. will receive $139,796. This agency covers Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties. Stakeholders can contact them at 334-347-0881 or visit southeastalabamacommunityactionpartnership.org for further information on available services.

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Broader Statewide Grant Allocation

Fourteen additional agencies across the state will also receive grants, with award amounts ranging from $12,995 to $544,272. This wide variance reflects the differing capacities and needs of the communities they serve. The recipients include major organizations such as the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. and the Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc.

Other notable recipients include Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. and the Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne Counties Inc. These organizations will work to extend the reach of the self-sufficiency programs into their respective territories. The Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. is also among the funded entities.

The Organized Community Action Program Inc. and the Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. will utilize these funds to enhance their local service offerings. Similarly, Mobile Community Action Inc. and the Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. are included in this distribution. The Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. will also benefit from this federal infusion of capital.

Rounding out the list of recipients are the Community Action Agency of South Alabama, Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc., and Community Action of Etowah County Inc. These 18 agencies form a critical network for delivering essential services to vulnerable populations. The total investment aims to create sustainable pathways out of poverty for thousands of Alabama residents through targeted, local action.