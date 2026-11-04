Alabama Auditor Race Remains Tight as Andrew Sorrell Holds Lead

Alabama Auditor election stays competitive with incumbent Andrew Sorrell leading Violet Edwards as votes continue to be counted across the state.

The race for Alabama State Auditor remained unresolved as of 12:30am Wednesday, with the Associated Press projecting Republican Incumbent Andrew Sorrell ahead of his Democratic opponent, Violet Edwards. Polling data indicated Sorrell held a 55/45 margin over Edwards with 95% of the vote tallied at that specific time. This narrow gap underscores the competitive nature of the contest as final ballots were still being processed across various Alabama counties.

Sorrell Seeks Second Term Against Edwards

Andrew Sorrell is currently seeking a second term in office, marking a significant shift from the 2022 election cycle where he did not face a Democrat in the general election. The current political landscape has changed to include a direct challenge from the Democratic party for the first time in recent memory. Sorrell, the incumbent Republican, is leveraging his experience in the role as he competes against Violet Edwards, who brings a different background to the campaign trail. The race highlights the ongoing partisan dynamics within Alabama state government elections.

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Violet Edwards Brings Diverse Background to Campaign

Violet Edwards is a member of the Madison County Commission and has previously worked in television and radio news, providing her with a distinct profile for the audit position. She entered the general election unopposed in the Democratic primary, having secured her party's nomination without internal competition. Her professional history in media and local governance contrasts with Sorrell's incumbent status, offering voters a choice between established administrative experience and new perspectives on state financial oversight.

Core Responsibilities of the State Auditor Role

The Office of the Auditor holds critical duties regarding the financial integrity of the state, including the performance of audits on the accounts and records of the state treasurer and the Department of Finance. Beyond financial reviews, the position is responsible for making appointments to the Boards of Registrars in each county. These boards play a pivotal role in managing voter files, ensuring that the electoral process remains accurate and transparent for all Alabama residents.

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Broader Election Context and National Shifts

Multiple state and county races are underway across Alabama, with residents also voting on four possible amendments to the state constitution. These local contests occur against a backdrop of significant national changes, where Democrats successfully retaken control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. The sweep of seats by Democrats at the federal level suggests a shifting political tide that may influence voter behavior in these closely watched Alabama state positions.

Final Vote Counting and Upcoming Procedures

As the election enters its final stages, race calls for various positions such as Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Treasurer, and Agriculture Commissioner are pending. Live race results and links to official outcomes will become active once each race is definitively called by election officials. The continued counting of ballots ensures that every vote is accounted for before the final projections are confirmed and the new State Auditor is sworn into office.