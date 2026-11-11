Alabama audit uncovers secrecy and staffing gaps at Kilby Correctional Facility

An exhaustive audit of the Kilby Correctional Facility revealed secrecy, inadequate meals, and staff access to sensitive camera data, prompting calls for leadership change and policy reform in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

An audit carried out by the Alabama Department of Examiners and Public Accounts released on Nov. 6 uncovered a "sense of secrecy" within the Alabama Department of Corrections and highlighted staffing and policy deficiencies at the state's Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery.

Audit scope and key findings

The 400‑page report focused on Kilby but expanded to include central‑office operations after reviewers noted gaps in transparency and data handling across the agency. Inmates reported that the in‑facility meal program often fell short of the required three meals a day and that caloric intake was insufficient. These complaints were corroborated by anonymous questionnaires completed by residents.

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Other inmate concerns involved limited visitation schedules, delayed family visits, and restricted access to Personal Education Devices used to communicate with friends and family outside the prison.

Staff access to surveillance data raises privacy worries

Reviewers found that Automated License Plate Readers installed around ADOC facilities had been accessed by at least 100 employees. The auditors noted that the department had no formal policy guiding the use of data collected by these cameras. This lack of protocol was cited as a potential violation of ethics laws.

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Furthermore, the Agency had not reported any ethics‑law breaches to the Alabama Ethics Commission since March 2025, despite multiple media reports of employees facing contraband‑related arrests.

Leadership response and proposed reforms

Commissioner Greg Lovelace replied to the audit in a letter, stating that the department had provided over 20,000 digital files in support of the investigation. He acknowledged the audit's call for a "fundamental change of culture" but emphasized that improvements would be incremental and resource‑dependent.

Lovelace also cautioned that the audit's recommendations, while necessary, would involve significant costs that cannot be solved by policy alone. He pledged ongoing training, staffing enhancements, and technology upgrades to build accountability.

Legislative backdrop and future oversight

The audit follows Senate Bill 316, passed during the 2026 session, which expands oversight of Alabama's correctional system. Sen. Larry Stutts, a co‑sponsor of the bill, argued that humane treatment for inmates is not "soft on crime" but a moral obligation that can reduce recidivism and overcrowding.

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Stutts advocates for a culture shift within ADOC, urging the state to provide meaningful rehabilitation programs that can lower the rate of reoffending among incarcerated individuals.

The legislature's next steps will likely involve reviewing the audit's recommendations, allocating funds for transparency initiatives, and monitoring the implementation of revised staff policies at both Kilby Correctional Facility and the Department's central office.