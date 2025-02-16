Alabama Athletics Roundup: Softball Loss, Track Success, and Basketball's Top-2 Showdown

This article provides a comprehensive overview of recent events in Alabama athletics, including the softball team's loss to UCLA, standout performances by track athletes Doris Lemngole and Mye'Joi Williams, and the historic top-2 matchup between the men's basketball teams of Alabama and Auburn.

No. 12 Alabama softball suffered a 6-3 defeat to No. 4 UCLA on Saturday at the Clearwater Invitational in Florida. This loss marked Alabama's second setback of the day, following a 9-5 victory over Ohio State earlier in the morning. The Crimson Tide's Audrey Vandagriff started strong, launching a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Second baseman Kali Heivili added to the lead with a home run of her own in the second inning, extending the advantage to 2-0.

Vandagriff then contributed another run with an RBI double off the center field wall.Alabama pitcher Jocelyn Briski kept the Bruins scoreless until the sixth inning, but that's when UCLA turned the tide. They quickly amassed two RBI singles, followed by a bases-loaded walk that tied the game at 3-3. UCLA catcher Sofia Mujica then delivered a decisive three-run double, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Crimson Tide and handing them their fourth loss of the season. Prior to the UCLA game, Alabama's only win at the Clearwater Invitational was against Ohio State. They had previously fallen to San Diego State and Liberty. The Crimson Tide are aiming to end the event on a high note with a matchup against No. 9 Oklahoma on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT. In other Alabama athletics news, the women's golf team is competing in the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida. The baseball team will face Bradley in Tuscaloosa, Alabama at 1 p.m. CT.On the track, Doris Lemngole achieved a second-place finish in the women's 3,000-meter at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, clocking in at a school-record time of 8:41.83. This performance ranks as a personal best, a collegiate lead, and the NCAA's No. 5 all-time best. Mye'Joi Williams secured a second-place finish in the women's shot put at the Tyson Invitational with a school record and personal best throw of 17.79 meters (58-4.50). Christopher Young also contributed to the team's success, placing 10th in the men's shot put with a throw of 18.15 meters (59-6.75). Meanwhile, the No. 2 Alabama men's basketball team faced a loss against No. 1 Auburn, marking the first-ever top-2 matchup in SEC history. The highly anticipated game drew ESPN's College GameDay to Coleman Coliseum. In the Alabama Legislature, state representative Albert Brewer of Morgan proposed the naming of the new athletic dormitory in Tuscaloosa as Paul Bryant Hall. A resolution passed by both the state house and senate recognized Paul Bryant's immense contributions to the University of Alabama as both a player and a head coach, stating that his name should be inscribed on the building as an honor to this great Alabamian.





