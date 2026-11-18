Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer confirms running back AK Dear is no longer with the crew without providing rEasons. The article also covers Week Twelve fantasy football starts for players like Cole Tabb, Aiden Flora, and Trent Mosley.

Alabama Roster Shift

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide has officially announced that running back AK Dear is no longer a member of the football program. The announcement was made during a weekly conference call with SEC media, where DeBoer described Dear as a great kid and player but confirmed his departure from the team. The coach provided no specific details regarding the reasons for this roster relocate. prior to this development, Dear had appeared in only two games during the current season, accumulating two carries for a total of six yards. The team had previously cited a lower body injury sustained during fall scrimmages as the reason for his limited participation. before his injury, coaches expressed optimism about his development and maturity, noting significant improvements in his understanding of offensive protections and his role as a teammate.

Dear,a consensus four-star prospect from the class of twenty twenty-five, came to Alabama with high expectations after a productive true freshman campaign. During his first year on campus, he rushed nineteen times for one hundred and forty yards and scored three touchdowns. He also caught three passes for eighteen yards. His departure comes at a time when Alabama is performing well, holding an eight and two record and sitting third in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The squad's oFfense has been potent, averaging three hundred and eighty-eight point nine total yards and scoring thirty-five point eight points per game. Without Dear, the backfield has relied on Daniel Hill and Trae'shawn Brown as the primary ball carriers, with additional contributions from EJ Crowell and Kevin Riley.

Also read Kennesaw State Coach Antoine Pettway Moved by Alabama Tribute Video Before Game

Week Twelve Fantasy Outlooks

As the college football season heads into Week Twelve, fantasy managers are looking for strong options against various defensive matchups. Cincinnati running back Cole Tabb enters the week with a highly favorable situation against Colorado. Tabb has rushed for nine hundred and seventy-seven yards and ten touchdowns on one hundred and seven attempts this season. he has added twenty-eight receptions for two hundred and fifty-nine yards and four touchdowns. His recent form is impressive,with sixty or more rushing yards in five consecutive games and four rushing scores during that span. Colorado is allowing two hundred and forty point four yards on the ground per game,making Tabb a high-level launch in most leagues.

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora is also poised for a strong performance against UCF. Flora has been on a tear, logging at least one hundred and eighty-two rushing yards in three straight games and scoring six touchdowns during that stretch. He has one hundred and eighty-five rushing attempts this season,gaining one thousand three hundred and thirty-five yards and twelve touchdowns. UCFs defense allows two hundred and sixty points and one hundred and thirty-five point three rushing yards per game, which sets up perfectly for Flora to continue his hot streak. he remains a high-level fantasy starting option for the coming week due to his consistent workload and production.

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USC wide receiver Trent Mosley is primed for a significant fantasy showing against Maryland. Mosley has produced six hundred and forty-two receiving yards and six touchdowns over forty-one receptions in seven games. He went for one hundred and thirty yards on nine receptions in his last outing. Maryland is surrendering thirty point three points and three hundred and fifty-nine point nine total yards per game, providing a favorable environment for Mosley. Fantasy owners are advised to start him in most leagues given the mismatch and his recent explosive plays. Similarly, Miami wide receiver Cooper Barkate has stepped up in the absence of Malachi Toney. Barkate has forty-five receptions for five hundred and eighty-one yards and six touchdowns. He had one hundred and thirty-four yards and eight catches in his last game and is set to face a Virginia Tech defense that allows twenty-five point five points per game.

Quarterback and Skill Position Updates

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown continues to be a dual-threat asset that fantasy owners can rely on. Brown has completed sixty-five point five percent of his passes for one thousand nine hundred and seventy-two yards and fourteen touchdowns. He has added six hundred and forty-four rushing yards and nine touchdowns over one hundred and seventy-seven attempts. He has scored a rushing touchdown in eight straight games and has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in back-to-back contests. His upcoming matchup against Samford is expected to be high-scoring, which should benefit Brown's overall fantasy output before he potentially gets rested late in the game.

Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos has been stellar since taking over the starting role, throwing eleven touchdowns and no interceptions in his last three starts. He has thrown for at least two hundred and sixty-three yards in consecutive games and rushed for over one hundred yards in two of his three starts. His Week Twelve test against Baylor is tougher, as the Bears allow only eighteen point one points per game. However, Castellanos's consistency and mobility make him a confident launch despite the defensive challenge. Meanwhile, Iowa State's Aiden Flora and Cincinnati's Cole Tabb provide running back stability, while USC's Trent Mosley and Miami's Cooper Barkate offer wide receiver upside. Tight ends like Ole Misss Caleb Odom and Miami's Elija Lofton are as well streaming options, with Odom facing Wofford and Lofton benefiting from the absence of Toney in Miamis offense.

In other roster reports, Arkansas State has fired head coach Butch Jones after six seasons. The Red Wolves are four and six this season and failed to reach a bowl game for the first time in three years. Jones leaves with a one hundred and fourteen and ninety-seven overall record. The squad has two games remaining against Louisiana Tech and Troy. On the fantasy side,Penn State running back Carson Hansen has scored in six straight games, rushing for one hundred and twenty-six yards and a touchdown in his last outing. He has one hundred and fifteen rushing attempts for six hundred and nineteen yards and seven touchdowns. His consistency makes him a valuable asset in both standard and deep leagues as the season progresses.