Alabama and Troy make history, punch tickets to College World Series

For the first time ever, Troy and Alabama will represent the state together on college baseball’s biggest stage in Omaha.

The Crimson Tide secured a spot in the College World Series with a 7-2 win over St. John’s, completing a Super Regional sweep after weather delayed game two by nearly 18 hours.

Alabama’s return to the sport’s biggest stage comes one year after its season ended in the Hattiesburg Regional. The Tide responded with a strong 2026 campaign, finishing with 42 wins, 80 home runs, and more than 400 runs scored.

“They’ve etched their name in history here, which is great, but let’s keep doing something special,” Vaughn said. “I’ve coached a lot of teams. I’ve had some more talented teams maybe. I don’t think I’ve had a team that loves each other more, cares about each other more, and meets the moment more than these guys do.

” Alabama is one of the final eight teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament and will open College World Series play against Oklahoma on Saturday at 2 p.m.Troy is headed to the College World Series for the first time in program history after sweeping Little Rock in the Super Regional round. The Trojans packed Riddle-Pace Field throughout the weekend, drawing more than 13,000 fans across two games. The home crowd watched Troy dominate the series, outscoring Little Rock 19-4.

Jabe Boroff continued his postseason heroics with a grand slam on Friday, his second grand slam of the postseason. On the mound, Tommy Egan delivered seven innings of work on Saturday, striking out eight batters while allowing just five hits. Despite becoming the first 30-loss team to reach the College World Series, Troy enters Omaha on a six-game winning streak and playing some of its best baseball of the season.

Head coach Skylar Meade said he has always believed his program was capable of making a run like this.

“We’ve always believed, we just needed to be given the rightful opportunity because things like this can happen,” Meade said. “We have elite players, and our culture wins. ”For the first time ever, Troy and Alabama will represent the state together on college baseball’s biggest stage in Omaha. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published.

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