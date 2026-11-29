Georgia ascends to number one while Alabama and Oregon suffer significAnt ranking drops after losses to Auburn and Washington respectively, reshaping the College Football Playoff picture.

Top Tier Dominance and Playoff Implications

Major Upsets and Collapses Among Contenders

Georgia has ascended to the number one spot in the latest college football rankings following a decisive victory over Georgia Tech, solidifying their position as the top seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs demonstrated thier championship pedigree by dominating their intrastate rival, extending their winning streak against Georgia Tech to nine consecutive games. With a powerful record and a favorable path to the SEC championship, Georgia enters the final week with significant momentum. Texas follows closely behind at number two after securing a narrow victory over Texas A&M,ensuring their spot in the conference title game where they will face Georgia Utah , the only undefeated squad in the nation, holds the third ranking after a dominant performance against West Virginia. The Utes face a crucial test in the Big 12 championship against Texas Tech, a squad that has shown remarkable offensive prowess under quarterback Tommy Castellanos. Notre Dame and Miami round out the top five,with the Irish benefiting from an extra week of rest due to thier independent status, allowing them to prepare strategically without the pressure of a conference championship game.

The rankings experienced significant turbulence following Week thirteen results, particularly for traditional powerhouses. Alabama suffered a devastating blow by losing to rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl, a defeat that dropped them from the top ten to number thirteen. this loss severely damaged their chances of reaching the playoff, as the Crimson Tide failed to capitalize on a favorable position despite entering the game as heavy favorites. The loss to Auburn marked a historic low, as it was their first home defeat by an unranked opponent in nearly two decades. Oregon also experienced a steep decline, falling seven spots to number twenty-one after losing in double overtime to Washington at home. The Ducks had entered the season as the number two preseason pick but have struggled with injuries and inconsistency, leaving their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Ohio State, the previous number one preseason team, is now unlikely to make the playoff, highlighting the volatile nature of this particular season.

Also read Georgia Tech QB Graham Knowles Will Get His First Career Start vs Georgia

Resurgence of the SEC and Power Four Strength

The Southeastern Conference has emerged as the strongest league in college football, a stark contrast to the previous three years when the conference was shut out of the national championship game. The depth of talent and competitiveness within the SEC is evident, with multiple teams holding winning records and strong resumes. Tennessee secured their playoff berth with a win over Vanderbilt, joining Georgia as the only ten-win SEC teams to defeat Alabama. Oklahoma and Florida also revealed resilience, with Oklahoma snapping a long road losing streak by defeating Missouri and Florida securing a ninth win with a victory over Florida State. The performance of these teams underscores the high caliber of competition in the Power Four conferences. Teams ranked outside the top ten frequently feature records of eight and four or seven and five, indicating that the margin for error is extremely thin. This strength in numbers suggests that the playoff selection committee will prioritize teams from these dominant conferences over others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group of Six Struggles and Individual Achievements

While the Power Four teams dominate the upper echelon of the rankings, Group of Six programs faced an uphill battle for playoff consideration. Liberty claimed an eleven and one record after winning in the Conference USA championship game,positioning themselves as the strongest candidate for the automatic bid reserved for non-power conferences. Boise State, despite a powerful regular season and a winning record, faces an uncertain future due to a loss to San Diego State. Houston and Arizona produced notable strides, with both teams achieving nine wins and demonstrating the ability to compete with higher-ranked opponents. Individual player performances also shone brightly, with Utah quarterback Devon Dampier leading the nation in total touchdowns and Texas Tech quarterback Tommy Castellanos setting records for efficiency. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State broke the Big Ten single-season touchdown record, while Florida running back Jadan Baugh established a program record for rushing touchdowns in a season. These individual accolades highlight the exceptional talent present in the sport, even as the team dynamics and conference alignments continue to sHape the playoff landscape.